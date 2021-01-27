EVERYDAY HEROES: Internal rules, precautions keep signage staffer safe

While traveling during a pandemic is not recommended, some people are required to do so for their jobs.
Steve Fisher lives near the Cherokee-Muskogee County line, and his employer is in the Tulsa area. Traveling to Tulsa isn’t an issue, but getting to job sites around the country to update exterior and interior signage can be.
“We had a few months last year where jobs were scarce due to COVID restrictions or businesses not choosing to spend money,” said Fisher, 54. “It has picked up, especially with some places needing to promote themselves more to recover from lockdowns, or they are remodeling with money saved or allocated from government opportunities.”
With the state, and even counties and cities, varying on guidelines, Fisher said they had to develop internal rules and precautions to follow.
“We always wear masks, even if not required in the business or town. That’s to protect ourselves and those around us. We also have limited the number of workers going on overnight trips,” he said.
Fisher is married to Lisa, and they have two children: one in middle school and one who just started college. He said his wife does worry about him being exposed to the coronavirus, but she is thankful he is still able to work.
“It was rough for a bit, and some guys did get laid off for a couple of months here and there. We’re back to full staff, but hours can still be limited,” said Fisher.
When he does have to stay overnight on a job, Fisher said they tend to pick motels over hotels so they can enter their rooms directly without going through a lobby or using an elevator.
“We try to keep ourselves and those around us – and at home – safe. Some of the guys were anti-maskers and thought it was all a hoax for a while. Experiencing deaths or illnesses in their own families curbed that,” said Fisher.
When he is home, Fisher enjoys playing video and board games with his family, hanging out with his dogs, and getting into nature when he can.
“I’m from Kentucky originally and grew up with hills and lakes. This area here offers all that and more. In the summer, we like to pick a different lake or state park to go to each month or every couple of weeks. I’m hoping with the vaccine that we are still able to have those family trips this summer,” said Fisher.
