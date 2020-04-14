EVERYDAY HEROES: Investigative journalist adapts to changes

As editor in chief of The Frontier, Dylan Goforth continues to report on the day's events while trying to maintain a normal family life.
"When we launched The Frontier in 2015, we wanted to primarily serve as a watchdog and to focus on accountability stories," said Goforth, who is originally from Tahlequah. "The pandemic is the biggest story probably of all of our lives, and it's an accountability story in every regard: how your state is responding, how your local government is responding, how people who are being affected by the pandemic are being helped or are receiving help. A story like this is exactly why we do what we do."
His job responsibilities with the Oklahoma-based investigative nonprofit news agency vary, and include writing and editing articles; managing the outlet's website and social media pages; and shooting and editing photos.
"Our reporters are all really good and really self-motivated, so I basically try to keep our website humming and keep everything organized and moving forward," he said.
The Frontier staff began working from home in early March.
"The three of us who are based in Tulsa work out of a small co-working office that has remained open to members during the pandemic, and for a while, we tried to stay there just to have a sense of normalcy about what we were doing. But when it became clear the scope of what was happening in the state and around the world, we all decided to stay home to keep our families safe," said Goforth.
During a now-normal Tuesday, Goforth is working from a guest bedroom.
"The kind of beauty of what we do is that it can be done most anywhere. You just need internet and a computer, really," he said. "But my job has changed in that it can be harder to reach people, given that many aren't in the office anymore. And also, of course, we're primarily writing about the pandemic right now and its effects on Oklahoma, so my duties have changed in that my brain is almost entirely focused on that issue."
The Frontier's coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a large increase in readership and a positive response, Goforth said.
"It's clear that people are hungry for not just news on the coronavirus, but for really detailed news on the state and local response, so we hear from readers every day who are appreciative of our efforts," he said. "But at the same time, we do realize we're able to do our jobs from the safety of our homes and aren't exposed to the same amount of risk as many who are required to still work out in the public. I read a story the other day that was about how grocery store employees are essentially at war, risking their lives every day."
Goforth is married to KaeAn Russell-Goforth and they have two children: a 4-year-old daughter, Evie, and a 1-year-old son, Ollie. KaeAn teaches at the preschool that their kids attend, which has shut down during the pandemic.
"It's been a challenge for sure trying to figure out how to keep the kids entertained and engaged while we both work," he said. "The teachers there are doing distance learning for their classes, recording videos of different projects or of them reading books. So her mornings are filled with that type of stuff while she's working with her class and her co-teachers, and meanwhile, I'm trying to work and keep the kids entertained so she can finish her thing every day. Then we basically trade places, and she takes over with the kids while I retreat to the guest room to work. I wouldn't say it's a finely-tuned machine, but we're getting better at it."
KaeAn has also taken over the safety protocols for the household.
"She's made masks for everyone for the rare times we do have to get out of the house, and she's made hand sanitizer that we keep in the cars to use before and after, if we go to the store or whatever," said Goforth. "The first time I caught her disinfecting our groceries, it was a little jarring, but now it's just become part of the routine."
The family's three dogs are enjoying their humans being home more, he said.
"When I take the kids out for walks each day, I try to take a dog with us, so we can all get out of the house a bit. Now that it's getting nicer outside, the dogs just like to sit on the back porch and watch the kids play, for the most part," he said.
Since the gym at which he plays basketball with friends closed in mid-March, Goforth has turned to different hobbies.
"I've been reading a lot. I finally got to start 'Doctor Sleep,' the Stephen King sequel to 'The Shining,'" he said. "I will say that I'm looking forward to ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary. It was supposed to air later in the year, but since no one has anything to do and we're all desperate for some reason to get up in the morning, ESPN decided to start airing it this weekend."
While he wasn't planning on having grocery store trips limited due to a pandemic, in January, Goforth started building garden beds for vegetables. He enjoyed the small garden of okra and red peppers last year, so he made them bigger this year and added a greenhouse with grow lamps.
"So I went way overboard and built a bunch of large ones for this year. I'm looking forward to it heating up for good. I've got okra, red and orange peppers, tomatoes, and I'm growing about a dozen different kinds of hot peppers," said Goforth. "I have a friend in Fort Gibson, Travis Sloat, who makes his own hot sauce, so he sent me a bunch of red and yellow Scorpion and Carolina Reaper seeds. I'm looking forward to seeing them start producing in the next month or so."
