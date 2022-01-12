EVERYDAY HEROES: Judge, attorney, school board VP makes lasting investments

Rachel Dallis is a municipal judge, attorney, and school board member who wears multiple hats, because she aspires to make long-term investments in her community.
She was born and raised in Hulbert and graduated from Northeastern State University in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in legal studies.
She attended law school at The University of Tulsa and graduated and passed the bar in 2014.
As a law student, she interned in the office of the Cherokee County District Attorney, where she was allowed to prosecute cases under the supervision of a licensed attorney.
"I got a quick start. In some instances, I was practicing," said Dallis.
While she enjoyed her time in the DA's office, she knew she wanted to practice criminal defense.
"I went to law school knowing I wanted to be a criminal defense attorney. I view it as a way of giving back," she said. "I grew up here, and I always wanted to go to law school to help people. I am a court-appointed [lawyer] for indigent people.
In 2018, she started her own private practice. In addition to serving as a municipal judge, she is an attorney for Cherokee Nation.
"Professionally, that's how I give back. I have discretion in my private practice to take any case I want, at whatever fee I want," she said.
Through her court-appointed work, she represents people within Cherokee County or from within Cherokee Nation.
As a defense attorney, she believes in helping people to create a better and safer system.
"It's almost like solving a puzzle. You get to solve cases finding out what people did wrong to hold accountability to create a better system," she said. "People think of criminal defense attorneys as people who just get people off of crimes. That's really not it. We hold the system accountable so courts will uphold people's rights, and I get to do that every day. My favorite part of the job is making sure that the system doesn't fail any more people than it already has."
Dallis is involved with the Hulbert community, and she serves as vice president of the school board, even though her 2-year-old is too young to attend.
"Change and improvement happens long term. I don't have a child in the school district yet," said Dallis. "I wanted to take a giving spirit and invest it into the town that gave me so much. We have a meeting every month, and special meetings on top of that. We are in touch all the time. I field phone calls, emails, Facebook messages, and text messages every day. I probably get more communication as a school board member than as an attorney or judge. It's a lot. It's a job that you do for free."
She recommends that anyone who has concerns about any given policy at the school to reach out and attend school board meetings, where the board fields comments from the public.
