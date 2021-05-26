EVERYDAY HEROES: Kingfisher working to protect environment

Pam Kingfisher has been fighting to improve water conditions throughout her life, and recently, she has been passing her knowledge to younger generations so they can continue her legacy.
She was raised in Washington state, where her father worked on the Manhattan Project. As a fourth-grader, she became aware of the impact her father's work had on the environment, and she wanted to change it. Throughout her career, she has visited every U.S. state and 88 reservations to promote clean water.
Recently, she has been working with the Spring Creek Coalition to limit the number of poultry houses in Northeastern Oklahoma.
In July 2018, Kingfisher organized a meeting at the Peggs Community Center and formed the Green Country Guardians, under which she petitioned government leaders to address water pollution caused by poultry farming in Oaks. Kingfisher reached out to the Cherokee Nation and bought the 60-acre lot and got rid of the poultry farms.
She also advocated for the shutting down of Sequoyah Fuels Nuclear Plant in Gore, which happened in 1991.
"Twenty-six percent of the world's uranium supply was in Gore, Oklahoma," she said. "Because of my nuclear background, being the daughter of a plutonium worker, I was able to speak on behalf of that. Most of the world's uranium comes from Indian land," said Kingfisher.
Sequoyah Fuels brought in yellowcake uranium from Navajo Nation in New Mexico, turning it into uranium hexafluoride and uranium tetrafluoride. Kingfisher was present at the plant during the inspection prior to its closure.
She now works with students from NSU's Cherokee and Indigenous Studies program, including Amaiya Bearpaw and Katie Smith Henshaw.
Bearpaw, a junior at NSU, met Kingfisher in Little Kansas, where she organized a discussion on poultry operations in Cloud Creek. Her family has been affected by the poultry operation in her hometown.
"We made connections and stayed in touch. I am now connected with the Spring Creek Coalition that she organized," said Bearpaw.
Katie Henshaw-Smith is a recently graduate of NSU and became connected to different water issues when she was serving on the Spring Creek Coalition Board of Directors. She attended a roundtable discussion about chicken houses organized by Brian Barlow, coordinator of Student Services, and Kingfisher attended virtually.
"We communicate all the time and have become closer throughout the pandemic," said Henshaw.
Together, they work on projects that pertain to improving the water and air quality throughout Oklahoma.
Henshaw once saw a meme on Facebook of a quote attributed to Kingfisher, which has inspired her own advocacy: "It is up to us; no one is going to help you." To Henshaw, this means it is up to her to make the changes she wants in her community.
