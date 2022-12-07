For 14 years, Julie Poor has used her position to get more people back into local libraries.
Poor, small branch manager of the Hulbert Community Library and Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson, said her main goal is to increase the number of patrons because of the sparse numbers who entered the buildings since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I feel like we lost a lot of people from COVID-19, and they just don’t come out anymore, or they do things online now, so we want to build that number back up,” said Poor.
Poor started working for the Eastern Oklahoma Library System in 2008 at the Tahlequah branch, until January 2022, when she transferred to the Muskogee Public Library and to her current position in October.
Poor, who moved here from Idaho, said that to use her education degree, she had to redo her certification to meet state standards. So she took a job with the library system, and thought she would only be there for a short period.
“I love books. That’s a big reason [why I stayed] but I love working with the community, working with people, and getting to know them,” said Poor. "I love being able to help someone. I consider it a personal victory if I can help someone find what they’re looking for, change someone’s attitude about the library, or about me."
While attendance is increasing, Poor tries to boost it further by offering advantages other than books, such as programs, online books, and outreach projects. One way she tries to reach out to the community is by having a storytime staffer go to local daycares to read to kids who can’t go to the library.
She doesn't want to focus on a certain age range, as she wants everyone to feel welcome and comfortable.
Poor believes the libraries offer many free objects and opportunities – such as hotspots, meeting rooms, and WiFi – that community members don’t know about.
“That’s really my goal, to make sure that the community knows and understands what we have to offer here at the Fort Gibson library and at the Hulbert library, and be that bridge between the community,” said Poor.
Poor just wants to make the communities where she works better places.
“I live in that community, and I should care about it just as a responsible human,” said Poor.
Check it out
The Q.B. Boydstun Library will be hosting a Seniorcises Dec. 9 and 12 from 10-11 a.m. at the Q.B. Boydstun Meeting Room. The Hulbert Community Library will be having an adult coloring class Dec. 13 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Hulbert Meeting Room.
