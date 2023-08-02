As Tahlequah Public Library’s technology specialist, Gerran Walker has worked for several years to answer technology-based questions.
Walker has been employed by the library system since she was a senior at Oktaha High School. After a concurrent class was canceled due to low enrollment, she had a couple of hours free before she had to ride the bus home. Walker began spending time at her high school library, where the part-time librarian eventually asked her if she wanted to help out.
”I started helping her shelve things, [and] helping other kids find what they were looking for, since she wasn’t in there all the time, but I was pretty much the in-between to fill in where she couldn’t,” said Walker.
During Walker’s freshman year at Northeastern State University, she began working in the children’s department at the Muskogee Public Library, eventually moving to the teen department and finally references. While working in references, she began aiding others with computers.
Walker began helping people with simple computer tasks, such as how to use a mouse. That’s when she started learning more about technology and passing that knowledge to others.
”This was 2008 or 2009, so a lot of people didn’t even have flip phones,” said Walker. “They just had their home phones, [and were] going from having no computer experience at all to needing to fill out job applications. That was, of course, at the time of the Great Recession, so a lot of people who had been at their jobs for 10, 20, 30, or 40 years were suddenly laid off and now they had to figure out how to apply online at all these different places.”
As the tech specialist at TPL, Walker assists both patrons and staff with a variety of devices, such as printers, computers, tablets, and more.
“Lots of people are like, ‘I’m so dumb,’ and I’m like, ‘No. You don’t know what you don’t know,’” said Walker. “’You didn’t know how to ride a bike until you learned how to ride a bike. No one thinks you’re dumb for not knowing how to ride a bike.’”
While Walker said she enjoys the technology part of her job, she likes to be able to just help people, whether by connecting a laptop to a printer or making the text larger on a phone.
Outreach is also a large part of Walker’s job. She goes to places like Go Ye Village to help those who cannot go to the library. Resumé and cover letter building to prepare others for the workforce is another avenue of outreach Walker takes part in.
“It just opens up a whole new world for people. Once you’re able to use the computer really well, you’re connected to the world,” said Walker. “Everything opens up for you, and your world expands [past] just yourself and the immediate people you know.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.