EVERYDAY HEROES: Literacy coordinator helps adults learn to read

Cathy Monholland is literacy coordinator at the Tahlequah Public Library, and she is spending 16-18 hours a week teaching adults to read.
“Tonight is my busiest night of the week, Tuesday. Normally, we have upward of four to five students, depending on their schedule,” said Monholland.
She said she has always been an English major, at least as far back as when she was in the fifth grade. In high school, she edited her teachers’ work for outside publications. By the time she graduated, she knew she’d go on to study English. Monholland earned her Bachelor of Arts in English at the University of Missouri at Columbia.
She moved to Tulsa, where she studied English at the University of Tulsa, and there, she was required to tutor students in English. As a part of her doctoral program at TU, she worked at a tutor language lab and taught and graded papers. She then moved to Texas, where she earned a second master’s degree in history, and she became assistant editor of the Journal of Southern History. She edited different works, including articles and book reviews.
She has worked for TPL for four or five years, and she loves engaging with the community.
“I get a lot of adults who cannot read, even though they graduated from high school. They are older, and it’s embarrassing for them that they went through high school and they can’t read. My message for people in the teaching community is that if they can’t read, don’t pass them, because you aren’t doing them or yourself a favor,” she said.
A majority of her students are learning English as a second language. Some of them are students at NSU who are from China.
“I have had several Chinese students come because they get scholarships at NSU, but their language skills may not be sufficient. I have had three Chinese students within the last year come for tutoring, and they are very good students,” she said.
Her largest demographic is Latin American women – about two-thirds – who want to improve their English to understand the world they live in.
“They are here because they are smart and they understand that to progress in American society, they have to be able to speak, read, and write English. I can’t say enough about them,” said Monholland.
The literacy program at TPL sets itself apart in the community. Monholland receives referrals from Cherokee Nation and Fort Gibson Library because of the standard the library has set.
She is working with a student intern at NSU and hopes to build the relationship with the school to continue bringing tutors to the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.