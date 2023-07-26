At age 12, Luke Johnson, of Tahlequah, is already working on his fourth book for publication.
Luke began his writing career about five months ago and has already completed three books: “We’re All the Same,” “Anderson Schoolett,” and “Happy Little Stories.” When writing, he does not stick to one genre, as his books have ranged from a collection of happy short stories to crime, to touching on autism.
“We’re All the Same,” and “Anderson Schoolett” were both published in May 2023, and “Happy Little Stories” recently debuted. While his first book, “We’re All the Same,” deals with autism, Luke said he wrote the last two just to bring joy to readers.
“I wrote the autism one to show everybody that no matter how big or little [you are], your religion, or if you have autism or not, we’re all the same, and we need to treat everybody equally,” said Luke.
His inspiration for the stories has come from multiple places, including the show “Criminal Minds” and a friend of his. Luke said one of the events that encouraged his debut novel was after his friend, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, was bullied. He created the literary work in hopes that it would help his friend, as well others with autism, to be treated like everyone else.
“I hope that from seeing their perspective [readers] can see they can’t help who they are and how they act, and that maybe they should start treating them nicely,” said Luke.
He does have one other book in the works, but a release date has not been set yet. It normally takes Luke about four to five months to complete a book, while his second one was finished within a week because he sat down to write five to six hours a day.
The literary works by Luke have gained some traction, as he took part in his first book-signing at “Too Fond For Books” July 10, had his book placed in the Tahlequah Middle School Library, and “We’re All the Same,” was a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in the disabilities section.
While Luke is the author of all of his books, he is also the creator of each cover, too.
Luke said he has always enjoyed writing ever since he was first taught to do so, but part of the push for him to write came after always seeing his grandmother write and publish her own books.
Luke said he hopes other people will be inspired by his literary works to pursue their passions and dreams.
“I hope they will see that no matter how big or little you are, you can do the things that you love because, I mean, I’m a kid and I’ve published books,” said Luke. “I just hope if somebody saw that they would be like, ‘Maybe I can do this thing I really want to do.’”
While Luke does not want to make writing his full-time career when he gets older, he does want to continue doing it on the side.
“I think it’s just in my bloodstream and in my family, and I love it,” said Luke. “I love what I’m doing so I think I will just always do it.”
