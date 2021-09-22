EVERYDAY HEROES: Local bookkeeper uses her skills to bless others

Carol Lamberson has led a life of service. She learned early on that she wanted to make service a part of who she is.
She currently lives in Go Ye Village, and because she is strong and capable, she has decided to volunteer at the Go Ye Village Resale Shop, where she works as the cashier and helps with inventory.
“I live at Go Ye Village and have for eight years. I decided I needed to do something volunteer-wise. I am used to volunteering and I like doing it, and I’m still healthy enough, and I want to stay that way,” said Lamberson.
She inquired about the store, and the manager said that they could use the help. She volunteers for two or three hours several times a week. The store sells food items, toiletries, trash bags, and other items.
“It is a very needed service there within the village, because there are people with all kinds of abilities and disabilities who live there. Some cannot go shopping at the big stores. Many people don’t have their own transportation. The village does run its own transportation to the big stores, but some of the people can’t go, so they depend on the little store,” she said.
For those that need something in particular, store representatives will pick it up for them if given enough forewarning.
She used to volunteer at Northeastern Health Systems, but her service was cut short due to the pandemic. NHS assigned her to work at Remarkables Resale Store, which is owned by the hospital auxiliary. There, she attended the cash register and helped the store operate in other capacities. All of the proceeds went to the hospital, and all the staff are volunteers. She volunteered for eight years before she was transferred to the hospital.
At NHS, she volunteered in medical records and at the surgery waiting room. At the beginning of 2020, the hospital decided to let go of many of their volunteers.
“When the pandemic broke out, and the hospital had to shut out a lot of stuff, and limit visitors, there was no longer a need for surgery waiting room volunteers, so we were not needed at that point,” she said.
Throughout her career, she worked as a bookkeeper. Her life journey took her out of state, but she returned to Northeastern Oklahoma to take care of her aging parents, who are now deceased.
“I was a working person. I worked all of my life. Although I am trained to be an executive secretary, I learned early on that that wasn’t my thing. Being exposed to experience on the job, I learned that I liked numbers. At that time it was called bookkeeping. It involved computers, and it is called accounting now. That is what I did for many years,” said Lamberson. “I’m just a country girl – an Okie. I’m originally from this part of the country, born and raised.”
She volunteers because it provides her meaning, and because it blesses the lives of those around her. She is happy that she has been able to use her skills as a bookkeeper to help people to live better lives.
