Cathy Fite Callaway loves to cook, and she loves to give.
She started Cathy's Jars in 2019 because her friends and family loved her jams, jellies, and pickles. She finds joy in her work because she gives back to the community.
This week, she started a new campaign to give baskets of jars to teachers. Her customers can nominate a teacher who they believe goes above and beyond by serving their students, and each week, she will give away a basket to them for their hard work.
"They don't get enough recognition. They just don't, especially with COVID and how things are," she said.
Teachers who are nominated will have their names written on a ticket, and each Sunday, Callaway will do a drawing to see which teacher will receive the gift basket. She has received the names of teachers and professors from throughout the area, including Stilwell, Tahlequah, and even NSU.
Callaway has a reputation for her charity works. She is known for giving to strangers. She will also ask people where she can serve.
"A friend of mine lost his wife. They had a benefit. They didn't come to me, I went to them. If I see a benefit, I don't care if I know them, I'll just donate," she said.
For Mother's Day, she made a Mega Mom basket and asked for donations from the community. She ended up giving out $450 worth of gift items in a single basket.
"I love what I do. I love people, and I love giving," said Callaway.
One customer noticed that her pickles were not the uniform size.
"It is because I cut everything by hand. They learn quickly that everything I do is actually homemade. I'd like to set up my own store, but I'm afraid it will turn overly commercial," she said.
Callaway sets up her shop out of her kitchen in Woodall, where customers can view her baskets and purchase jars of pickles and jams.
In her refrigerator, she keeps salsa and white dip.
"One customer said, 'all of your stuff is good, but that white dip puts you on the map.' I can't keep that white dip for very long," said Callaway.
She hopes to expand because she would like more opportunities to serve. She isn't in the business to make money.
"I'd like to give it all away if I had it my way. I'd like to set up a stand at the Farmers' Market and just give out jars for free," she said.
She plans to continue giving jars to teachers as long as she is able to.
You can help
Callaway's shop is at 14552 W. 835 Road in Woodall. Contact her at callaway.cathy@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.