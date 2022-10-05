EVERYDAY HEROES: Local kid learns hardwork, charity through lemonade stand

Lemonade stands, a staple of American childhoods, continues their legacy in the Cherokee County even as summer heat start to wane.
Peyton Harp, a 10 year old student at Greenwood Elementary, created and ran her first lemonade stand Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Choctaw Street and South Mission Avenue.
Heather Ruotolo, Peyton’s mother, said her daughter earned $200 in three hours from her lemonade that cost $1 a cup. Some of Peyton’s customers included local residents and police officers. Ruotolo said she thinks the small business was beneficial to the community because of the hard work and experience it provided her daughter.
“People enjoy seeing hard working kids who are doing this to learn how business and customer service works,” said Ruotolo.
Ruotolo said she hopes Peyton learns several life skills from her three-hour business, like how to serve her community, the benefits of hard work, and how to pay for things herself.
Peyton plans on saving some of the money, but she also wants to donate some of her earnings to someone in need or to a charity for breast cancer awareness, due to her aunt battling stage four metastatic breast cancer. Ruotolo said while she sees her daughter as an everyday hero, she doesn’t think Peyton sees it that way.
“I don’t think she would say she is a hero, in her mind she is doing what is right,” said Ruotolo.
She said this is not the first time Peyton has wanted to help others, as she always tries to volunteer or offer a helping hand to someone.
“She has a kind heart. We need more of this in the world – working hard and being there for people who need it is so important these days,” said Ruotolo. “She has a friend who has down syndrome and is always educating people about those with disabilities and providing support for them. It is nice to see that she just has a good heart and is caring.”
Peyton started the lemonade stand due to boredom and just wanting to do something on a Sunday afternoon. She first got the idea from seeing other food stands at events, such as garage sales. While she isn't for sure when she will be having in another lemonade stand, Peyton is looking forward to her next business adventure in lemonade.
