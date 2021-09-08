Dozens of lawn care companies dot Cherokee County and hire workers who beautify the common areas within Tahlequah and the surrounding cities.
These lawn care workers landscape and detail grass so area residents can enjoy the beauty of the city. One of these landscape workers is Ronny Collins of Kirk Lawn Care, who has worked in the industry for eight years.
Collins has a talent for lawn care, and has demonstrated work ethic, which is why he was promoted to a supervisory role. Initially, Collins hadn’t planned on working in lawn care, but he has come to enjoy the hard work.
“One of my friends just came and got me and asked me to help him, and then I’ve been doing it ever since,” said Collins.
He is originally from a small town outside of St. Louis, Missouri. He had temporarily relocated to Cherokee County to lay fiber optics for Lake Region Electric Cooperative, and that is where he met his wife-to-be.
“I met my wife and ended up staying here," he said.
He said it took some time getting used to the size of Tahlequah.
“There are a lot more people here; it’s a lot busier. Where I’m from, it’s pretty small. There’s just 2,000 people,” he said.
For Collins, working hard is only a small part of his life. After getting married nearly three years ago, he became a father to three stepchildren, and he has taken an active role in raising them.
“I have three stepkids, and I help take care of them. We go fishing, swimming, and play basketball,” he said.
Collins enjoys his line of work because he understands he is a part of beautifying the city. Looking back at a big job, even on a hot summer day, he feels good knowing he is leaving his community in better shape.
“It feels good. I like making it look good,” he said.
