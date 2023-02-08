To help needy local residents get through the winter months, Chris Faber has donated firewood for several years.
He has been cutting wood for the past three years, and tries to donate as much as possible when the temperature drops significantly.
"Wood has gotten expensive over the years, and a lot of people can't afford to buy it, buy it, and buy it," said Faber. "All of a sudden, they think they are in the clear, and then it gets really cold."
Faber and his children split several ricks of firewood every year and drop it off at Tahlequah Family Vision.
His reason for choosing the drop-off point is to make it closer to town and more accessible for individuals in need.
Faber said he normally puts out a couple of ricks, which is enough to keep several houses warm for a few days. Even though Faber puts out quite a bit of wood, he said it is normally gone after a couple of hours.
To let people know wood is available, Faber and those at Tahlequah Family Vision use Facebook to spread the word.
"All they have to do is just pull up with a vehicle that they are wanting to put wood in, and then that's it," said Faber.
Faber said he just asks those taking the wood to not take all of it, so the next person in need can be helped.
Last year, Faber and his family donated several ricks in Fort Gibson, Tahlequah, and Muskogee, but they have only been able to cover Tahlequah this year.
"After I [started] doing it, it made my heart feel good, so I just keep doing it," said Faber. "If everybody would do something nice once a day, then you wouldn't have to look that far to find nice things."
When Faber is not splitting wood for those in need, he tries to stay active in the community by supporting local restaurants by donating food or attending benefits.
"Whether it be hot dogs, tacos, or whatever the restaurant sells, I go in and order 100 to try to feed 50 [or so] customers. It just makes me feel good as a person," said Faber.
Faber has more than one motive for his work: to help keep small businesses alive, and to teach his children the importance of charitable actions.
Faber said it doesn't cost much to help, and he wants his children to understand the value of helping others, and they have to work to get what they want.
"If everybody helps each other, we can keep this community rolling," said Faber. "It's getting bigger, and I don't want these big corporations to come in and drive out small businesses. If everybody did something nice, the world would be different."
