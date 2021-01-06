EVERYDAY HEROES: Local man melds seasonal work with art

Jesse Morales hails originally from California, but his desire to learn more about his lineage has taken him to multiple states and Mexico. Currently living and working in Cherokee County, he's had to halt his travels due to the pandemic.
“I was raised knowing about my Mexican and Irish roots, but I always felt something was missing,” said Morales, 47. “Trying to trace my Cherokee ties is what led me here. While I’ve had little luck with the rolls, I have found some work and a place to make art. Plus, this time has made my family grow closer. We wish to stay in this beautiful area for a while.”
Morales was raised with limited in-school education, as he traveled with family members to do seasonal work, but he has always enjoyed reading and took in any opportunity to learn art techniques and styles.
“Art and books have always been a refuge and I’ve usually been able to get my hands on reading materials and stuff to make art, or my version of it,” he said. “I moved to Oklahoma a little over a year ago, so this virus has limited me getting to know the area and people. I’m thankful for the jobs I have been able to find and that my wife loves us enough to work as hard as she does.”
Married for almost four years, Morales has one stepchild at home.
“Although ag jobs are essential, I haven’t worked as much as I hoped this year. Thankfully, I can help the niña with her online elementary work. I stress to her that although I have learned much on my own, a proper education will give her the world,” he said.
With his wife working with the public in customer service, Morales said they spend a lot of time doing laundry and keeping the apartment sterilized.
“We both have some health issues, so we try to do what we can to stay safe. We look forward to the time we can get out and meet more people and see and show art,” he said. “I do hope to learn more about Cherokee traditions and art, even if I can’t get that card proving my heritage. I’ve always been a bit outcast just because of my fair complexion – and for being a mutt.”
