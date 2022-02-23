EVERYDAY HEROES: Local pastor addresses community challenges

Rev. Tammy Schmidt, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, moved to Tahlequah from Kentucky in 2019, and during her ministry, she has focused on solving problems and addressing concerns in the community, which include homelessness, hunger, and sadness.
"You could say that organized religion has made a tremendous impact on my life, not all of it positive," said Schmidt.
She was raised as a Jehovah's Witness in Wapello, Iowa, but found its teachings were incongruent with her understanding of Jesus Christ, which is why she left her faith.
"My first experience of organized religion was a traumatic one. I lost members of my family and friends overnight. I was 8 years old at the time and I vowed I would never be a part of organized religion ever again," she said.
However, her life took different turns, and she was called in North Carolina.
The breadth of her ministry extends beyond the confines of her church community. She has played a role in the CARE pantry, which offers food to those in need. She also set up a blessing box outside of her church, which is available to anyone in the community. While church funds supplement items to be distributed, she encourages the community to participate by imparting their excess to bless others.
"My spiritually traumatic experience as a youth makes me keenly aware of the kind of power I hold as a pastor - a power that I promised myself would never use to inflict the kind of harm that me and my family experienced. My ministry, my purpose for being in ministry, heavily leans toward those who've been rejected by the church," she said.
She also launched a talk series to address lingering sadness that has been triggered by the pandemic and other political concerns here.
Schmidt is active in the community and has participated in the arts. She has welcomed different programs to FBC, and played a role in the Tahlequah Community Playhouse's "The Revolutionists."
In addition to the CARES Food Pantry and TCP, she is a member of or participates in Stigma Reduction Training, helping faith communities understand addiction from a medical perspective rather than as a moral failing; a discussion group for people who identify as atheists, agnostics, and advocates for alternative forms of spirituality; The Penguin Project; and the Tahlequah Area Coalition of Homelessness.
