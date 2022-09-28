EVERYDAY HEROES: Local student pastor uses position to positively influence youth

Micah Frye, student pastor at Generations Church in Tahlequah and part-time media pastor, uses his position to help create friendships and have a positive influence on local youth.
Part of Frye’s job is to help the youth to get involved with the community and their school to help them grow through different events.
“The next generation is so extremely important and the reason why I have been given the opportunity to be the student pastor here is because of opportunities to serve alongside teenagers,”said Frye. “I mean, think about it. From the age of 11 all the way to 18, they’re going to have so many influences speaking into their life.”
As a student pastor, Frye has been with Generations Church for seven years, where he coordinates youth events, such as sermons, community outreach, “Fear Of Missing Out” events, and small groups. As the co-media pastor, he helps with production and social media marketing.
He believes it is important for not just the younger generation but everyone to live life together rather than by themselves, which is one of the reasons he coordinates different events centered around the engagement of people.
An example of this are the small groups Frye divides up, which are used to help participants engage with others outside of the church. The groups are used to help teenagers to connect with others, especially for those who become overwhelmed by a large number of attendees at church.
Frye said his first few thoughts to be in youth ministry began when he was in the eighth grade and going to his church youth groups. During that time, he said he could see himself working in youth ministry but didn’t become serious about it until his junior year in high school.
“I was listening to my youth pastor speak and I was like, ‘Gosh, I just feel like this is what I'm supposed to do. I see how he’s reaching me. I see how he’s influencing me and this is the impact I want to make on the generations to come,’” said Frye.
What pushes Frye to go to work everyday is the thought of the responsibility to others he carries.
“I have leaders underneath me who are waiting for guidance and direction,” said Frye. “There are high expectations of pastors. There are high expectations on them politically, high expectations on them spiritually, and by standards. So I’m kind of just like, ‘Man, I’ve got people who are counting on me to be 100 percent and if I give them anything less than that then I’m not doing my job. So what gets me going is that I've got some responsibilities to take care of.”
