After battling addiction, homelessness, and incarceration, Nikki Hendricks has founded a sober living transitional house in Cherokee County for women, with or without children.
Hendricks founded the Hosea Ministries Foundation in Welling on June 1, but the actual organization started in 2012, when Hendricks dealt with drug addiction and homelessness for about five years. After 14 months of incarceration, Hendricks then in 2018 went to a sober living house in Muskogee – the closest such facility for women in Tahlequah.
Within two weeks of moving into her own home and graduating from the facility’s program, she was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia – twice. After receiving a bone marrow transplant in December 2020, Hendricks said she wondered where her life would go from there.
“I began thinking, and remembering back to when I was in my addiction, that if God brings you to it, he will bring you through it,” said Hendricks. “I kept feeling the urge and the calling to go back and give where I came from, and to do that in the community that I so wanted to go home to when I got well and out of my addiction and prison.”
After Hendricks prayed and looked for community support, the Hosea Ministries Foundation partnered with the McIntosh Foundation, which Hendricks called a blessing. The five-bedroom, two-story house is available for use by women who have children or are single.
Hendricks has already helped at least three individuals since the organization moved into the house, and each is helped on a case-by-case basis. Helping others who are in similar situations as Hendricks once was in has not only been a rewarding experience, but a humbling and emotional one as well. Seeing how she has helped others through the organization has caused Hendricks to feel as though everything she has gone through had a reason.
“God allowed me to sit down and pull on him and his grace and his mercy and power, and I was like, ‘OK. Now what?’ and he was like, ‘Go back and help where I helped you from,’ and I thought ‘Oh, wow. I don’t know how to do that. Where do I begin?’ He said, ‘You start in the places I took you from,’” said Hendricks.
The hardest part of the program for Hendricks is seeing some women walk away from help and wondering whether she can be enough to help others.
“I pray that they all have brand-new lives, and I want to see them successful,” said Hendricks.
Since Hosea Ministries is the only sober living transitional house in Cherokee County for women, Hendricks said it feels nice to serve the needs of those in the community and surrounding counties.
“We’ve needed places like this for a long time. There’s been a need and it feels good in a humbling way to be able to serve and help those less fortunate,” said Hendricks.
