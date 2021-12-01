EVERYDAY HEROES: Locals help veterinarian in treatment for rare cancer

When Tahlequah resident Lisa Bynum learned that a friend had contracted a rare form of cancer, she was determined to do something to help.
Thymoma and thymic carcinoma is a cancer that forms in the thymus, a lymphoid organ where thymus cell lymphocytes mature. Those are critical to the adaptive immune system. The cancer occurs at a rate of 1.5 cases per every million in the U.S., making it a rare form – the one Kyle Rozell contracted.
Rozell was born and raised in Tahlequah. He attended Oklahoma State University and returned home, where he started Pet Clinic on Main Street. He was known for offering spaying and neutering for low-income individuals. Most recently, he has done consulting for ranches.
Rozell has been battling the disease for two years, and he has been treated at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. His cancer is at stage 4.
“They ran out of options to treat it,” said Bynum. “They were introduced to a special treatment in Mexico, and it has shown good results in Tijuana, but it isn’t covered by insurance. The treatment is very expensive."
Bynum, Ashley Talbert, Jennifer Wright, and Errin Trammel decided to do something about it, and they are asking the community for help.
“This Tuesday, Dec 4, at Tahlequah Community Building, we are holding a chili dinner,” she said.
The dinner will start at 5 p.m. and will be followed by an auction at 6. Businesses in the area have donated items to be auctioned. Funds raised will pay for Rozell’s treatment, travel, and lodging, which he has paid out of pocket thus far.
"As a community, we support each other, the good and the bad. The Rozell family has been there when someone is in need,” said Talburt. “It is important that we return the favor and support a family that needs it.”
Bynum grew up in Tahlequah and attended the University of Central Oklahoma, and also returned to Tahlequah. She works at Tahlequah Lumber part time, doing books, human resources, and advertising. She is also a full-time mother of four children.
She connected with Kyle in high school through his sister, who introduced them. Over the years, the families have developed a deep friendship, so she didn’t hesitate when the opportunity to serve presented itself.
“The past couple of years, as they have been battling this, it makes you feel like you’d do anything you could do. When the opportunity came about, we wanted to do it,” said Bynum.
Talburt is from Sallisaw originally, and moved to Tahlequah as an adult. Events like this remind her why she is happy to live in a supportive town.
“Events like this are heartwarming, and it makes me happy to know this is the community that I live in. I have so much hope for it,” said Talburt.
You can help
To donate food or auction items, message the Rozell Family Benefit Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/566062001361046 or call 918-457-9491, 918-207-6132, 918-931-8676, or 918-316-3880.
