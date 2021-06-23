EVERYDAY HEROES: LREC line foreman looks out for crews, customers

From Feb. 10-20, a series of severe winter storms left millions without electricity throughout this part of the country. Outages were caused by inadequately winterized equipment, and lineman throughout the county worked tirelessly to rebuild electrical infrastructure.
Among them were Arnold Ratliff from Lake Region Electric Cooperative Inc.
Ratliff has lived in Tahlequah his entire life, and he has worked at Lake Region for the past year. He is a foreman at LREC, and he runs a maintenance truck.
In his position, he has several responsibilities - including building new services, as well as maintaining existing ones. He troubleshoots during power outages, which placed him in a position to serve during the power crisis earlier this year.
"That had to have been the coldest I have ever been in my entire life. It was 16 below and we were changing out a transformer," he said. "That job normally takes about 15 minutes. It took us over two hours to perform. We literally had no feeling in our hands while we were working, and it didn't matter how many layers of clothes we put on. We were having to get back in the truck about every 10 minutes just to keep warm and thaw out."
He explained his experience during the crisis was typical of other linemen who were working that week He also said it is the responsibility of experienced overseers to look after those on their teams.
"I know when it's cold like that, it does take a toll on your body. You've got to make sure your guys can handle it. It was so cold it would take your breath away. When you're a foreman, it's your responsibility to take care of the safety of your guys," he said.
Ratliff is a father and a softball coach. He has traveled throughout the U.S. to support his kids, who play the game. He is an avid fisher and hunter and plays golf in his free time. As a lineman, he also has the needs of his community on his mind all the time, because at any given moment, disaster can strike.
While his experience during the February freeze was atypical for his job, he noted that for many reasons, power outages are normal in the industry, and he encourages community members who are experiencing an outage to immediately call for service.
"Anytime they are without power, we are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including holidays. We are out there working for them at all times, and in every kind of weather," Ratliff said. "A lot of people don't realize that, and they will wait until Monday morning to call us while they spend the whole weekend without power. If you are out of power, make sure you call us. We will be there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.