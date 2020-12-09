EVERYDAY HEROES: Magician putting a pandemic twist on his art

Jeramy Neugin is a Cherokee magician, and he believes the arts are essential, but they are always the first to go and the hardest hit.
"It's essential because you use it every day, during quarantine, or to unwind after a hard day. Watch a movie, TV show, listen to the radio, hear music, read a book, podcast, video on your phone, even reading about this right now in the newspaper - it's because someone in the arts and entertainment helped make that," he said. "As far as magic and magicians go, movie special effects were created by magicians who were pushing the envelope of what film could do. Magicians not only entertain, but are constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity on what can be done to entertain and mystify an audience that is constantly changing in their tastes and expectations. They're an essential part of the creative process in the arts and entertainment, which is something people need, especially now, to take their minds off of and escape from everything bad happening in the world."
Due to the pandemic, Neugin's last paying gig this year was a show at a Locust Grove coffee shop in February.
"It's impacted my personal life a lot. I'm nowhere near making what I used to. If I had made $100 before COVID, it's now $10," said Neugin. "I've definitely felt the impact of this economic recession. Every penny is watched, while watching the cost of everything go up and quality goes down."
Born in Tahlequah, Neugin, 44, attended Lost City School, and then junior and high school in Hulbert, graduating in 1994. While he has been interested or playing around with magic most of his life, Neugin has been performing professionally with his father, Bobby, for about seven years.
"Mainly it was in street magic. We would carry a table and bag, traveling all over, different states, performing in festivals and different events. Back here, it would be for schools, fairs or in various businesses as house entertainment," he said. "Then, back home trying and testing new effects to see if they would work, like putting fish hooks through my arm, swallowing razor blades, needles, dad setting my head on fire or producing scorpions or wasps out of thin air. Then seeing what safety precautions were needed, if they could be repeated over and over, what would work with a specific audience."
While the routines changed over time, and seasonally, the pandemic ended in-person magic shows.
"The danger acts became too dangerous, any risk of injury and exposure was too high. I don't know when it will be OK to perform them again like we used to. It's more of a close-up card and mind-reading act now," said Neugin. "Since then, I've gone to posting freelance writings for various magazines, websites, as well as posting videos and articles for donations to keep my profession going, including recently being seen in the New York Times and in Vanish magazine."
He has been reworking the show for the future, and will no longer be performing for large groups.
"It will, instead, be designed as more one-on-one with me wearing a mask and less audience hands-on approach that I used to use - more of an audience member engaging in questions and answers while observing the magic type of participation than before, when I was having an audience member come up and help with an effect," said Neugin.
Bobby's health has also caused Neugin to alter the act. He had a stroke recently and had to retire, but he still helps out with consulting and development of new routines and effects.
For now, Neugin is living with his parents in Lost City.
"I help cook meals and clean the house, laundry daily for him, along with handyman repairing and upkeep of their house and property, doing repairs like fixing roof leaks, hooking up gas stoves, washing machine, replacing damaged floors, siding, and minor vehicle repair and upkeep. Also I help make sure he takes his prescriptions," he said.
Neugin said some of the precautions his family has been taking after coming home from being out in public include: waiting until they are home before removing masks and then placing them in a sealed bag for later disposal or, if reusable, washing them separately after 15 days; washing hands before unpacking anything bought, then washing hands again; showering; and changing clothes.
"We were giving books and movies to libraries, and dropping items in community food pantries until it was recommended to stop for a while at the beginning of the outbreak. Also, we had helped make masks for donations," said Neugin. "I used to do volunteer shows for the community, Christmas shows and events, but I have not personally this year. I did recently have some videos used for some charity shows online, in September and in October."
Along with taking in and feeding pets - cats and rabbits, mainly - that have been turned loose and wandered up, Neugin continues to create magic tricks or add his own twist to existing ones. He is also picking up old skills with his dad.
"I'm working on both ghost and demon traps, and turning sugar into a rabbit. I'm creating creature props for magic effects, like mummified hands, vampire skulls or mythical beings like fairies or Bigfoot. I've been researching my Cherokee history and heritage for personal knowledge or to write about later on," said Neugin. "Both Dad and I have rediscovered weightlifting, bullwhip and trick cracking, along with shooting pistol crossbow, blowgun, practicing stick fighting, and recently dabbling in knife-throwing and voodoo-type magic and hypnosis."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.