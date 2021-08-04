EVERYDAY HEROES: Mechanic volunteers to raise money for Toys for Tots

Three years ago, Jordan Ferguson moved from California to Tahlequah to be with family, and to start a new life for himself.
He is a mechanic for Clyde’s Automotive and Tire, and has worked hard to ensure that Cherokee County residents have properly functioning cars. In his spare time, he helps raise money for good causes as a member of a newly-formed car club.
At Clyde’s, he is a light-duty technician, and he works on brakes, front ends, alignments, water pumps, cooling systems, flushes, and other routine procedures. He has worked at Clyde’s for nearly three months, but he has worked on cars for nearly 20 years.
Throughout the pandemic, autoworkers have continued to work, as residents continue to require transportation for getting around.
“Everyone needs their car fixed. Everyone needs to get somewhere. I’ve always been pretty busy anywhere I go. Luckily, here, they’ve kept me pretty busy as well,” he said. “I started when I was 15. I went to school, ASE certified brakes, and I got lots of training. I’ve worked at high-rep companies that have trained me in house.”
He first started learning from friends, who have been some of his greatest mentors.
“I grew up around cars. I’ve always had a passion for old-school muscle cars. I’m not into mini trucks,” said Ferguson.
He is proud of his 1997 Chevrolet S-10 with full-air ride air lift suspension and four 15-inch subwoofers, which he has worked on.
He recommends for people to continually check on their vehicles to keep them in proper order. This can help them to avoid larger maintenance fees, as problems gradually worsen.
“A lot of people don’t know just to check your oil and check your tire pressure. If you don’t know how to do it, just bring it into any shop. Bring it here, and we’ll check it for you. Anywhere they offer a free check, just to see that you’re topped off, and your air pressure and brakes are checked, as well as your oil. We call it preventative maintenance,” he said.
He participates in Khaotic Kustoms, a recently formed car club. For Ferguson, clubs like this bring attention to car workers, but it also offers a space to serve the community. They participate in fundraisers and toy drives to do good.
“My wife and I, we are both advocates for cars. We did a toy drive last year and it worked out great,” said Ferguson.
They plan to announce they will hold a car wash at O’Reilleys on Muskogee Avenue in about two months from now, when they will raise money for Toys for Tots. An announcement will be posted on the Khaotic Kustoms Facebook page.
“It’s just the right thing to do in the community,” he said.
He is excited to continue his work, helping people get back on the road.
“I’ll be here every day, rain, shine, don’t matter,” said Ferguson.
For information about Khaotic Kustoms, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Khaotic-Kustoms-111923864013503.
