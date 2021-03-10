EVERYDAY HEROES: Mom-daughter duo teach epilepsy awareness

Heroes can come in all ages, and one Tahlequah girl and her mom are using the superpower of awareness to teach others about epilepsy.
Lennon is a 5-year-old Heritage Elementary School student and Cherokee Nation citizen who has been competing in pageants for a little over a year.
According to her mom, Diedre Anderson, she loves them.
"She is always cheering on other contestants, even if she doesn't win," said Anderson. "She recently started competing in scholarship pageants, which are like the Miss Oklahoma pageants. She competed in the USA National Miss Oklahoma, where she got first runner-up in the sweetheart division. She will be competing in the Pure International Little Miss Oklahoma pageant this month."
One of the things the pageant has the girls do is a "Be the Impact" project. Lennon's is to bring awareness about epilepsy and sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, known as SUDEP. Her project is called Color the World Purple with Lennon.
"Her grandpa - my father - passed away from a seizure last year, and that is why we started this up last year in remembrance and honor of him, and to help families and children who are suffering from this disease, and get the word out because it isn't recognized enough," said Anderson. "These two things aren't talked about enough. There's not enough funding to help finding a cure for epilepsy, so unfortunately sometimes it results in SUDEP."
Lennon has been collecting books, coloring books, crayons, and wooden puzzles to donate to the Child Neurology of Tulsa and to hospitals for kids who are always at the doctor's offices or hospitals because of seizures.
"We want to start with kids. It can be very stressful on not only the parents, but children, too - not being able to have fun like kids who don't have seizures, always being in and out of hospitals," said Anderson.
She said seizures and epilepsy can be financially straining on families, too.
"My dad was a single dad with two kids and sometimes went without his medicine so us kids didn't have to go without anything. His medicine sometimes was several hundred dollars just for one prescription, and he had sometimes three-four medications he had to take to control his seizures," said Anderson. "He was an amazing dad and papa, and this is something I know he would be very proud of her for doing."
Another part of Lennon's project involves medical alert bracelets.
"She is also collecting donations and using her own allowances to buy epilepsy medical alert bracelets for kids and young adults to help lessen the financial strain on their parents. She has distributed three bracelets so far and still has five more right now," said Anderson.
Anderson said that people who need emotional support or to talk to someone, or if they need help with meals or toys for their children because of how expensive epilepsy medication can be, can contact her.
You can help
Those looking to encourage Lennon or help support her cause can visit the "Color The World Purple With Lennon" Facebook page and send a message.
