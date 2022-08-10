EVERYDAY HEROES: NSU assistant prof boosts eye care through Lions Club

Northeastern State University College of Optometry Assistant Professor Joseph Shetler has been working not only to improve eye care through his job as an educator, but through a local nonprofit organization called the Tahlequah Lions Club.
Shetler said the Lions Club and NSU work together to better the community's vision care. Shetler has been the president of the club since around 2013.
He said the college provides the community with free eye care services, while the club participates in fundraisers and provides money for eyewear when needed. The partnership between the two has been helping the community for at least a decade.
"I think it certainly serves as a safety net. Otherwise, people would have to go without their needed eyewear," said Shetler.
The need for eyewear and eye care have been greater in recent years, and Shetler believes this is due to delaying help and having limited services for a period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shetler's services have been back in operation for about a year, but he thinks the current economy and poverty in the area can also be blamed for the increase. Around eight to 10 people are helped by the organization each month, with 30 to 60 people being helped every year, said Shetler.
The main age range Shetler sees are adults, as most children are covered by Medicaid, while not every adult has access to the same resources.
Shetler said he was naturally drawn as an optometrist to join the Lions Club, as it places emphasis on the community's vision care. The desire to become an optometrist came from seeing the impact glasses had on his own health and ability to see. He believes his past experience with glasses influenced him to help others, but a driving force is Lions Club International's focus on vision care.
The Tahlequah Lions Club has a dozen members, with high school, undergraduate, and optometry students participating. Shetler said the group always needs new members, and they do not have to be students majoring in optometry. Some members are studying in finance, carpentry, and other eclectic fields.
For individuals needing assistance, Shetler said there are a couple options. They can call the NSU's College of Optometry where they will need to mention their need for aid, or they can apply through the Lions Club's international website. Shetler said once the notification for assistance is made, it normally takes no more than a couple of weeks for the needs to be met.
"I think it's good for the area because of the need that it fills, and anytime you can provide a service like that for someone below the poverty line, it allows them to spend more toward other needs they might have," said Shetler.
