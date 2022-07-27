EVERYDAY HEROES: NSU prof offers students free eye screenings

Northeastern State University Optometry Professor Alissa Proctor provides free eye screenings for Cherokee County schools.
The service has been offered since 2005, but Proctor took it over in fall 2006, and she has helped over 20,000 kids.
She said checking students' eyes when they are in their first years of school is important, as it can help narrow down learning disabilities and set them up to have a better learning experience.
"Most of what we learn early on is through our eyes, so when we can't see, it causes problems in learning," said Proctor.
Since first through third grades are when students are being introduced to reading, being unable to see clearly can cause children to fall academically behind.
If a child is struggling in school, and his or her eyes are not showing any issues, Proctor said by having the screening done, they are closer to finding what is causing the student to struggle, such as a learning disability or hearing loss.
The testing is only used to determine whether a student passed or if the child needs a referral to another optometrist for more testing.
Proctor said about 20% to 30% of kids seen are referred for further testing.
She said she mainly screens elementary students, especially from kindergarten to third grade, which Oklahoma has mandated to be screened each year. While Proctor helps screen younger students, she also checks out middle schools and high schools, depending on the school's needs.
The screenings usually take place Fridays from 8 a.m.-noon, with 60 to 80 students seen per session.
Proctor said she takes about nine of her optometry students with her during these tests to give them some real-world experience in dealing with patients of all ages. The complimentary service is also how the students give back to the community.
"I enjoy seeing that 'a-ha' moment [from my students]. They are seeing things they have only seen in school and they are making those clinical connections, and that's amazing," said Proctor.
Proctor said COVID-19 has changed some of the scheduling, because last year, some schools did not want outsiders to come to the campus. So, they had school nurses conduct the eye screenings instead.
Some schools where Proctor and her students have conducted eye screenings are Tenkiller, Lowrey, Tahlequah, and Shiloh Christian School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.