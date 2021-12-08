EVERYDAY HEROES: NSU student a 'water protector' for Cherokee enclaves

Amaiya Bearpaw is a junior at Northeastern State University, and since she has graduated from high school, she has used her talents to advocate for Indigenous peoples, especially those in her Cherokee community.
Bearpaw is from a small community called Cloud’s Creek. It's at the center of a controversy and subsequent lawsuits regarding water pollution, which stems from poultry farming in the area.
At NSU, she met Brian Barlow, the previous interventionist specialist at the defunct Native American Support Center, and he helped her to connect with Pam Kingfisher, who addresses water issues.
Bearpaw and others believe the the Oklahoma Water Resource Board has issued permits to poultry farmers without taking into account groundwater in different Cherokee communities, including Cloud’s Creek.
“The lawsuit isn’t with the chicken farmers themselves, but regulators for issuing permits illegally, which gives chicken houses the opportunity to pollute the water,” she said.
Bearpaw was inspired to study geography at NSU after taking a class on GIS with Dr. Christine Hallman, NSU associate professor of geography. Bearpaw believes she can serve her community by creating maps that trace pollution in the area caused by poultry farming, among other things.
Over the summer and all of last year, she went out to test water at six different sites to gather data, which was then tested by the Spring Creek Coalition, a partner facing a similar water crisis. At this point, the organization has two years of data.
“This is disproportionately affecting Cherokee populations. Cloud’s Creek is Cherokee Nation land. We bring in food and hunt. We live off of well water, which could get polluted by them having chicken houses on the land. It is going to get into the ground and pollute the well water, not just the surface water,” she said. “Native American people have already suffered enough. They don’t need more issues.”
Bearpaw currently serves as secretary of NSU’s Native American Student Association and is working to deliver toys for the Oaks Indian Mission, which offers care for abused, neglected, or abandoned Native American children.
“I’m getting some of those gifts together on Friday. We had 16-17 kids, and we got them sponsored. We finished off with three kids whom we had to buy gifts for,” she said.
She is also acting president of NSU's American Indian Science and Engineering Society, a branch of NASA that concentrates on students studying within the STEM field. Currently, her organization is involved in a blanket and fuzzy sock drive for elders at the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees. They are planning to do a service project for Cherokee elders next semester.
