EVERYDAY HEROES: NSUPD sergeant keeping campus vigil during COVID

Manuel Holland Jr. has been in law enforcement for 20 years, and he said the pandemic hasn't changed his duties too much.
Currently a sergeant with the Northeastern State University Police Department, Holland has worked there for 16 years.
He was also an officer in Hulbert and Locust Grove, and was chief of police in Spavinaw.
Before that, he was an emergency medical technician with the Cherokee Nation for 10 years.
Holland, 51, is from Woodall and is a graduate of the Tahlequah High School Class of 1987.
Some of his work duties include supervising officers, patrolling campus, and teaching law enforcement training.
"We are still out patrolling and doing our job. It's been about the same. Everybody knows everybody, but now, they're wearing masks," he said. "We do what the rules are. We wear masks when we go into [NSU] buildings and we social distance."
Holland said if he sees people not following NSU's safety guidelines, he will tell them to put on masks or inform an employee's supervisor.
"I let them know the rules, but there are no penalties I can make happen if they don't follow them," he said.
A couple of people in NSUPD did contract COVID-19, so Holland had to rearrange shifts to fill them.
"As a supervisor, I had to step in and cover some of those shifts," he said.
Holland normally teaches classes, such as active shooter response, firearms training, and building search courses.
The university also hosts a reserve academy, which includes different law enforcement classes.
"We haven't had any in-person training the past few months. A couple of classes I was scheduled to go to were canceled due to people not being able to make it," said Holland.
This last election cycle, Holland ran for Cherokee County sheriff, and campaigning wasn't easy during a pandemic.
"It was difficult because a lot of venues were closed. We couldn't have personal interaction with groups of people," said Holland.
He's married to Jackie, and they have two daughters at home.
Holland said he doesn't do anything different when he goes home.
"I try to keep my work clothes separate from everything else, anyway," he said.
The Hollands have been able to continue some favorite activities during the pandemic, including four-wheeling, camping, and hiking.
