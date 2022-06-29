EVERYDAY HEROES: Obstacle course owner's camps help kids build confidence

David Mainprize, owner and operator of Tahlequah Young Lions Obstacle Course, offers children camps June 28-July 1.
Coordinating obstacle course events has been a part of Mainprize’s life for about 10 years. His decision to start putting on events such as these took place after the Warrior Dash came to Oklahoma in 2010.
Mainprize moved to Tahlequah in January 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after. Since Mainprize could not put on any events because of the pandemic, he started the Tahlequah Young Lions Obstacle Course – a children's feature where kids can participate in training classes and camps.
Mainprize said a lot of campers are in their off-season for sports, which allows for them to stay fit, while other campers are able to gain confidence from the course.
“A lot of the times [the obstacles] will intimidate them, but after you’ve kind of worked through them, just like anything, and coach them it really just helps them kind of see their potential, that they can do things they thought were impossible before,” said Mainprize.
He said he thinks the camps are places where kids can be a part of a community, and it allows them to get mentally and physically stronger. He said the camp is great for both athletic kids and those who aren’t interested in sports.
“That’s kind of what I think we’re kind of pushing for – a place where they can come out and be physically active and feel included,” said Mainprize.
At the camps, participants, who are mainly 6 to 12 years old, train on obstacles, do workouts, and complete team challenges. Camp attendees also learn how to build and design their own obstacles through math and learning tool safety.
The Tahlequah Young Lions Obstacle Course plan to offer more camps throughout the summer. For more information on camps and training classes, visit https://younglionsocr.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.