EVERYDAY HEROES: Officer/firefighter helps kids with fitness training

Steffon Herd has had ties to Tahlequah ever since he began playing college football for Northeastern State University in 2012.
After graduating in 2016, Herd played professional football for the LA Rams for preseason, two years for the British Columbia Lions, and played arena football for the Nebraska Danger.
Herd is now a patrolman for the Tahlequah Police Department and a volunteer firefighter for the Tahlequah Fire Department. He has worked for TPD for almost a year and has volunteered at TFD for a little over a year.
Herd said he became a police officer to help make a difference in the community and in people's lives.
"Obviously, I'm not from Tahlequah. I moved from Oklahoma City, so I came from a rough area," said Herd. "[I stepped] into this position to show people like, 'Hey, I've been on both sides of it.' I want to see a difference from me being in law enforcement."
Herd said his first responder jobs can work hand-in-hand, but he gets to interact with people in various ways.
Working as both a police officer and firefighter has been a blessing, and has allowed Herd to see the jobs from both sides.
"If I'm being honest, as a police officer, you're kind of looked at like, 'I don't know about you,' but as a firefighter, everybody loves you," said Herd. "So it's a different ordeal, but I gotta say it's truly a blessing.
The most difficult part of being in law enforcement for Herd is the stigma it carries, which he tries to break by treating those he comes in contact with as family.
"At the end of the day, we are human, too, and everybody is different," said Herd. "That's what I try to show people like, 'Hey, I'm not going to come up here and cuss at you or feel like I am above you. I'm going to talk to you like I talk to everybody else,' and show you, 'Hey, I'm a person as well, and we can handle this in a different way.'"
When Herd is not working as a first responder, he is helping train kids in his program "Athletes Improving Mankind." AIM is based out of Okie Flow, a local fitness center where Herd trains about 15 to 20 kids on sports and performance and general fitness, such as weight training, speed, agility, hand and eye coordination, etc.
Herd's program has been in place for about five years. He said it is very rewarding to see his students' results of running faster, becoming stronger, or gaining confidence.
"I really try to instill in kids the mindset of you can do something, you are confident, you can be confident," said Herd. "You put in the work, so a sport or whatever you encounter should be easy for you."
Herd said he started AIM because, as a kid, he didn't know he needed certain training to become a better athlete, and is wanting his students to get a step ahead in their confidence and fitness.
Herd said fitness has always been a place of peace for him.
"It helps me get through tough times," said Herd. "Let's say I have a bad day at work or something is on my mind, I go in [the gym] and it's just my place where I let everything go."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.