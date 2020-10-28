EVERYDAY HEROES: Optometrist, educator finds new niche at NSU

A 2010 opportunity with the Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry is what brought Spencer Johnson to Tahlequah.
Johnson, 44, grew up near Salt Lake City, Utah, and attended optometry school in Philadelphia.
"A few years after graduation, I was working in Connecticut, but had always had a desire to teach. When I learned of an opening at NSU, I applied, and it has been a privilege to be part of such a great program for more than a decade now," said the optometrist and teacher.
Since NSUOCO plays a couple of roles in the community, Johnson said his job is essential.
"We provide needed eye care to our patients and train the next generation of doctors to care for their patients," he said. "I feel that the community has been very appreciative and supportive of the work we have done during this difficult time."
According to Johnson, NSUOCO has taken many precautions to be able to safely continue to care for patients and educate students during the pandemic.
"For example, each morning, everyone entering the building has their temperature taken and is screened for symptoms of COVID-19. We encourage all of our staff and students involved in patient care to wear clothing that can be easily washed - i.e., scrubs instead of dress clothes - at the end of the work day," he said. "I can see some of the screening procedures staying in place after the pandemic, particularly during flu season."
Johnson said his family has not had to be quarantined. His wife, Brooke, works at home, and their children are currently attending school in person. The couple have four kids: Carter, 16; Abbie, 14; Jake, 11; and Taylor, 1.
"In addition to my job at the college, I have been serving as the bishop of my church congregation in Tahlequah for the past five years," said Johnson. "For exercise, I enjoy running and swimming, and in my free time, I love to spend time on the lake with my family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.