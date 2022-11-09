EVERYDAY HEROES: OSU Extension educator teaches lessons to families

Oklahoma State University Extension Offices provide a hub for information, which one Cherokee County Extension educator uses to her advantage to improve local residents' lives.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences and County Extension Director Heather Winn said she tries to teach whenever she has a chance.
“There are so many opportunities, and I try to provide opportunities anytime I can,” said Winn. “For example, If I see someone at the grocery store trying to read a food label, I ask if I can assist them.”
Winn said her job mainly consists of providing leadership to the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office staff and by helping acquire and distribute research-based information. The information is normally related to areas involving families, such as financial education, health, parent education, health, and nutrition.
Winn has worked for 27 years at the OSU Extension Office, where she has taught and been the adviser for 4-H clubs and the Oklahoma Home and Community Education chapters. Her involvement and experiences she had in 4-H when she was younger is one of the reasons Winn said she wants to provide similar opportunities to others.
Winn hopes to improve the quality of life for community members and their families.
“It is important to me to build stronger families by improving nutrition and teaching food safety, improving health and wellness, and teaching ways to improve their finances through budgeting and financial management,” said Winn.
While she provides research-based information from OSU, Winn also tries to supply workshops, demonstrations, and classes that help people face current challenges in society to provide a hands-on learning experience.
Winn loves her job, but the stress can be hard for her sometimes, as it is difficult for some to adapt.
“I guess the most stressful part of my job is the fact that change is hard,” said Winn. “Sometimes it is challenging to get someone to try a new way of preparing a meal or to change the way they budget their finances, so I had to learn that I must be patient and willing to wait for success.”
Winn admits that using different techniques and finding a balance between work and family can be difficult.
“If I improve the life of even one other human being that day, it was a successful day,” said Winn.
Winn said she just wants to be a positive influence on others and wants to make the world a better place.
“My everyday heroes taught me how to be successful in life,” said Winn. “They gave me courage to try when I didn’t think I could, determination to persevere when things were tough. They taught me to be responsible, and most of all, provided me unconditional love.”
Check it out
Heather Winn's column appears in the weekend edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
