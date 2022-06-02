Jodie Parolini is the new agriculture and 4-H youth development educator at Oklahoma State University Extension Service in Cherokee County, and as a part of her job, she helps locals by answering their agricultural questions.
She is filling in the position that was vacated by Garrett Ford and will start writing a regular column for the Tahlequah Daily Press business section on Saturdays. She works alongside Heather Winn, Dee MacKall, and Colton Cantrell, who was recently hired as a full-time 4-H educator.
Parolini recently graduated with a bachelor of science from the Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa where she majored in agronomy and horticulture. Her classes have prepared her to take on challenges that Oklahomans face. In one of her classes, she worked with local farmers and learned to come up with solutions to their problems.
"We had farmers come into the class, and we interviewed them about a problem in their field, like increasing yield. Then we did research over a week or two, then we ended up giving a recommendation," said Parolini.
Farmers would have a chance to meet with the students and give them feedback on their research. They would tell the students whether or not they liked their findings.
"If they didn't like it, we'd always have a backup plan," she said.
As an educator at OSU Extension, Parolini is tapped into a vast system of educators. Her job is not simply to answer the public's questions based on her own expertise, but to draw information from educators from throughout the state.
"A lot of my classes prepared me for this job. I am now reaching out to other extension agents and trying to get information from them as well," she said.
Parolini grew up in the Central Valley of California, south of Sacramento. As a youth, she participated in 4-H throughout her schooling, and she also competed in Future Farmers of America competitions for four years.
"I did horticulture, pigs, rabbits, and a year of goats. It kept me busy. I liked it a lot," she said.
In the future, she wants to set up classes with Beef Quality Assurance, which will allow members of the community to add value to their practices. She is also interested in expanding raised garden plots and adding a possible flower arrangement class.
As an educator, her responsibility is to teach the community about best agricultural practices.
"I can answer questions that the community has, from a large-scale commercial operation to a home horticulture setup, I get to help them out with that," she said.
