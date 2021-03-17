EVERYDAY HEROES: Pandemic forces widow to reprioritize as a mom

While the pandemic has been stressful for many, some have taken time to slow down and focus on what is important in their lives.
Tahlequah resident Amanda Roach learned before the pandemic that life can be too short.
“Enjoy what you got in the present time, because you don’t know when it’ll be taken from you,” said Roach, 40. “The pandemic made me reprioritize myself and my kid, and to enjoy the little things in life.”
Roach moved to Tahlequah almost eight years ago because her husband, Jim, was sick, and her mom lives here. Her mom was able to watch their son, Mason, during doctor’s appointments and such. Jim passed away six months after they arrived here.
Originally from Denton, Texas, Roach worked in a psychiatric hospital while living there. She hasn’t been employed outside the home since.
“Mason had to do many years of therapy for various reasons – occupational therapy, physical therapy, play therapy, speech therapy,” said Roach. “We stopped therapy last summer because he had improved and didn’t need it.”
Mason did need surgery in Oklahoma City in November 2020, and Roach is thankful she was allowed to be with him in the hospital.
“It wasn’t that big of a deal because that hospital allowed parents to accompany children,” she said. “They had a good process set up. They took our temperatures going in and gave everyone bracelets.”
Two years ago, Roach began home-schooling Mason, who is now 9 and in the fourth grade. Mason thinks 2020 was “complete garbage.”
“Being isolated from everyone else takes a toll on mental health,” said Roach. “He was used to visiting friends and going places. With homeschooling, we can go do whatever we want, like go to the zoo, while others are in school. It’s been a struggle at times.”
Mason is in Cub Scout Pack 730, with which Roach was heavily involved before the pandemic. She’s stepped back from volunteering so much, but Mason started going to meetings again in the past few weeks.
“I’ve been trying to keep our social circle pretty small. We have some friends who are homebodies and we occasionally get together,” said Roach. “Over the summer, Mason went to my mom’s a lot, but we haven’t seen her much since about Halloween, when the cases started rising again.”
Although Roach is due for her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a couple of weeks, she is still playing it safe.
“I still have to be cautious of Mason because there’s not a vaccine for children. We still wear our masks, and now that it’s getting warmer and cases are going down, we’re kind of getting out a lot more, just not in full force,” she said.
Even with worries about the coronavirus, Roach said this time has been beneficial for her.
“All these years, I’ve focused on Mason. I need to take care of myself; I’m a human being, too,” said Roach. “I’m working on personal development, self-growth as a human being.”
Along with things such as making time to get her hair professionally done, Roach has taken up cross-stitch, which she learned as a teenager from her grandmother. One thing she does miss is traveling.
“I’ll be glad when we can take road trips again,” said Roach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.