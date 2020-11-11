Gerald and Kim Livingston both teach at Sequoyah High School and volunteer at Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
While neither them or their son have been quarantined during the pandemic, there have been some changes to their routines.
“Teaching has been and will always be an essential job. Education provides stability in life, and that is something no one can ever take away from you,” said Kim.
Kim, 60, moved to Peggs 1976, and graduated from Tahlequah High School in 1978. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northeastern State University, and has been at SHS since 1988. Gerald, 55, moved from Pryor to Tahlequah to attend college in 1986, and started teaching at Sequoyah in 1994.
Both are sponsors for the sophomore class. Along with teaching reading, Kim is the Advancement Via Individual Determination and concurrent enrollment teacher and Gifted & Talented coordinator. Gerald is the social studies department chair, and teaches history.
“We are currently in-person with a grade a day, with some students virtual only. The days the grade isn’t here, classes are online through Blackboard. We have had to learn Blackboard. We have to upload lessons, video teaching, and have virtual meetings,” said Kim. “Now we have to deal with social distancing, in-person and virtual teaching, social/emotional issues, as well. We have to rapid COVID-test students daily, daily temperature checks, social distance, wear masks, sanitize desks and chairs, and have breakfast and lunch in our classrooms.”
Gerald is interested in politics, and Kim enjoys reading.
This summer, the couple volunteered with the Cherokee Nation to help with the distribution of food to elders and those in need.
