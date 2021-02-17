EVERYDAY HEROES: Pandemic prompts construction worker to eye retirement

Winter is usually not kind to the construction business, but the pandemic has presented additional issues for nearly a year.
Rob Estrada, 51, has worked in construction for decades, and this year has led him more toward retirement.
"Between losing workers to the virus and quarantine, and clients hesitant on new builds and remodels, the pace of the industry has changed. And that's not including interruptions in the supply chain. Some materials have been difficult to get sometimes," he said.
Living on Cherokee County acreage he bought with his brother over a decade ago, Estrada said he's had more time to make improvements to their land and buildings than he would normally prefer, but it has been comforting.
"I'm getting up in years - at least, that's what the pups on work sites think - and it's good to take time to build my own future," he said. "I hadn't planned to stay in the area, but so far, that's what seems to be happening."
Originally from western Oklahoma, Estrada served in the Army for four years, and then followed his brother and his family to the northeastern part of the state, at times traveling for jobs.
He had wished to settle down, but those plans didn't go as he had hoped.
"When you lose a loved one, that hits heavy. I feel for all those COVID have made suffer," he said.
His house is small, but is fine for him and his need, he said. Plus, he gets to enjoy the company of his brother and has been able to watch his nieces grow and build their own lives.
"This area offers many possibilities. It will be nice to get out more once the COVID numbers are down and more people are vaccinated," he said.
"At least I've had more time to play guitar. I even, after years of trying, wrote a few songs."
Other than working when he can, Estrada stays close to home, thankful to be able to have family close so he's not too lonely.
"We try to have family dinners each week, but even they have been canceled at times due to all this," he said. "I also enjoy fishing at the pond, riding horses and ATVs across the land, and - maybe I am getting old - just being lazy in front of the TV."
