EVERYDAY HEROES: Personal trainer helps others heal with fitness

Jon Bloodworth has helped Cherokee County locals relieve their pain through health and fitness for the past 10 years.
Bloodworth, a Hugo native, works as a full-time personal trainer and as a health and mind coach, and he helps people with their physical and mental fitness.
Back pain from bulging herniated discs in Bloodworth's back prompted his journey in personal training.
After experiencing severe pain for several years and being told surgery was the only option, he started searching for a different option.
"I hired myself a physical therapist-focused personal trainer, and they helped me get completely out of pain and absolutely 10 times stronger than I've ever been in my life here in my mid-30s, with no pain, no surgery, no pills, no potions, nothing," said Bloodworth.
Bloodworth said his main reason for becoming a physical trainer is to pass on the knowledge of how working out at home or in the gym can help relieve pain.
Bloodworth works with all sorts of demographics, but finds himself primarily assisting middle-aged and older parents or grandparents and people with injuries.
He has also helped football players and cheerleaders at Northeastern State University and the RiverHawks Scholars, as that's where he does most of his personal training and coaches various fitness classes.
"I hope that people realize their ceiling - like the glass ceiling they put over their own heads - is way higher than they imagined it to be," said Bloodworth.
To help individuals stay focused on their goals, Bloodworth tries to help them get in the right mindset.
"If you can figure out your mind, if you can get yourself committed to really doing anything, you can pull off anything," said Bloodworth.
Bloodworth also encourages clients to realize there is a level of fitness for everyone, as what each person needs is different.
"The hardest thing is just teaching people, 'You do belong in the gym. You can do this. No matter how you see yourself, you can actually accomplish this and there's a prescription out there for you,'" said Bloodworth.
