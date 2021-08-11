EVERYDAY HEROES: Pharmacist makes deliveries to ensure residents safe

Matt Lee is the pharmacist-in-charge at Tahlequah Drug Co. His responsibilities include opening and closing the store, as well as managing staff and payroll, and he also works in the pharmacy, checking drugs, consulting patients, and giving vaccines.
Lee is originally from Henryetta, but he moved to Tahlequah when he attended NSU as an undergraduate. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Oklahoma, and has worked in the health field for his entire career.
Throughout the pandemic, Tahlequah Drug Co. has experienced many of the same challenges as other industries in Tahlequah.
“We had the same struggles as everyone else as far as social distancing, masking, and cleaning and sanitizing,” said Lee.
Over the past year and a half, he has also had to work with patients to inform them about misinformation.
“I think the thing that has changed the most is trying to dispel myths and misinformation and give accurate information. So, that’s changed the most because most people don’t understand or trust what the media is stating, so we try to right that ship,” he said.
Early in the pandemic, it became impossible for Tahlequah Drug Co. to expect all of its customers to enter the building, so Lee led an effort to deliver medicine to individual homes.
“We tried to amp up our delivery service. So, we delivered more than we typically did. We deliver in town if it is medically necessary, or if a person can’t drive, and we deliver to all of the nursing homes and hospice. If a person’s elderly, or if they have COVID, we would deliver to their door and leave it there,” he said.
Because they didn’t have enough drivers in the company to deliver, at a certain point, everyone at Tahlequah Drug Co. took shifts to ensure that medicine could be safely delivered.
“We had a little bit of everyone doing it at the time,” he said.
For a while, they also waived the requirement to sign for medicine.
“If you did sign for something, you had to make sure to spray it with alcohol. That was one of the adjustments that we had to make as far as distributing medicine,” said Lee.
The pandemic is still affecting Tahlequah Drug Co. as they are currently short-staffed, and customers continue to require medicine. They are more careful about what kinds of deliveries they make, but they will continue to make sure their customers are taken care of.
He also reminded the public that the pandemic continues, and precautions still need to take place, especially in pharmacies and medical facilities.
“Treat our industry the same way you would treat any other industry that you visit. It’s still a pandemic, and there’s still viruses out there. I think that when you come into a medical building, you should be more cautious because there may be a higher concentration of people who are sick in that building. I would wear a mask, do social distancing, and use hand sanitizer,” he said.
