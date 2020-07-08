EVERYDAY HEROES: Pharmacy worker feels appreciated by community

Jessica Treat has been working at Walgreens nearly the entire four years she's lived in Tahlequah, after coming from Muldrow to attend Northeastern State University.
She recently graduated with a degree in Media Studies and will be sticking around to complete her master's degree.
Her work at Walgreens is still ongoing despite the pandemic, because her job is an essential one.
"My duties at work include stocking and organizing merchandise, cleaning the entire store, assisting customers, photo development and some work in the pharmacy," said Treat. "The biggest thing that has changed during the pandemic is how precisely we clean every single thing that customers touch. We are constantly making sure that our location is as germ-free as we can make it."
Treat believes her work is essential because of all of the many services it offers. Since Walgreens also has a pharmacy, it makes sense that it would need to remain open, despite the circumstances.
"Walgreens is a grocery store as well as a pharmacy," said Treat. "We sell essentials that everyone needs, like food, toiletries and medications. This meant that we needed to stay open during these hard times."
Tahlequah's Walgreens acted quickly once the coronavirus began making waves in America. Like staff at many establishments, they clean thoroughly and do their best to encourage social distancing among their customers.
"As soon as the pandemic happened, Walgreens took every precaution possible to help customers, as well as the staff," said Treat. "Distancing markers were placed on the floor, hand sanitizers and cleaning wipes were placed at every register, and announcements were made over the intercom to remind customers of social distancing."
Treat feels encouraged to continue her job as an essential worker, predominantly because of the response of the community.
She said many people are very pleased with and thankful to the many employees at Walgreens, which is a nice gesture in these trying times.
"Surprisingly, a lot of customers thank me for being at work during these times," said Treat. "Customer service can be really hard sometimes, and workers don't normally get recognition for the work that we put in, so it felt nice to have so many people be thankful for us."
