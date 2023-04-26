In 2010, at age 18, Alicia McDowell started as a freshman at Northeastern State University, with a dream of becoming a prekindergarten teacher.
This spring, McDowell’s husband, Tristan, children, and family will watch her graduate with a major in corporate communications and a minor in political science.
After the birth of their first child in 2013, school was put on hold. When son Cohltrane was born, McDowell began photographing the child, and she developed a love of photography. In 2015, the couple established MoonDance Photography. Four years later, she left her position at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce to do photography full-time.
“By July 2019, I had sat down to one of those visionary practices to see where I wanted to take my business, and realized I wanted to achieve my dreams of supporting the public school system, while also getting to capture incredible moments for families, seniors, and couples,” said McDowell.
In fall 2019, McDowell returned to NSU to continue her education. Two more children followed: Annalise, now 4, and Myles, 1. Both children have medical challenges that require the family to travel to Tulsa once a week for physical therapy.
“We hope to have a diagnosis by October of this year when we finally get into a geneticist [for Annalise],” said McDowell. “Miles is the really complicated baby. He has a rare GI disease called CIPO, which has landed him in week-long stays in the hospital four times in his first year.”
Nurses, parents, and friends supported McDowell by helping with Myles, many times in the middle of the night, so she could continue to work on schoolwork or editing of photos.
Currently, McDowell serves on the board of directors for the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and Tahlequah Main Street Association.
“My position at the Chamber had the most influence on my choices to go into communications and political science,” said McDowell. “I just have a heart for helping people and I know that’s my calling; I just don’t have the exact direction yet.”
McDowell’s original dream was to become a lobbyist for public education. The desire to support teachers and students, where McDowell believes the government has failed, is what drives her.
“I [don’t have a direction yet] to utilize my degree. But I know for sure that when the time comes, God will use me in the best way to support teachers and students,” said McDowell.
Many times over the years, McDowell wanted to give up.
“Without my husband’s and family’s support, my incredible professors, my kids’ patience, faith that God’s got this, and just an incredible community of support built around me, I would have failed a long time ago,” said McDowell.
Along with her work on the two boards, McDowell volunteers with her husband photographing for Roots Church. She is a contributing photographer for the Tahlequah Daily Press specialty magazines and photographs the feature families for the Tahlequah Neighbors Magazine.
Grateful for the gift of photography, McDowell has a plan to take pictures for as long as possible, because it gives her the opportunity to do what she loves every day.
“I cannot show my gratitude enough for every single one of those people who reminded me that I could do hard things,” said McDowell.
