EVERYDAY HEROES: Principal's teamwork creates safe environment

Ronda Reed, Greenwood Elementary School's first-year principal, is incorporating a safe and welcoming environment for students and staff members through teamwork.
“I think one mind is great, but if you have 60 minds working together for the betterment of a school, or its students, you’re going to move mountains that way,” said Reed. “You can do so much more as a team than you can individually.”
Reed started her career path in a different avenue by pursuing a degree in accounting. She did not consider a career in education, until she had started her family, and that's when she made the switch.
“Just my love of children, and the fact that you get to blossom and grow socially, emotionally, and academically, is what led me to education,” said Reed.
After receiving her teaching degree from Northeastern State University, Reed began teaching pre-kindergarten and kindergarten at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee. But the long commute from Tahlequah to Muskogee, and a desire to stay closer to her family, spurred her to take a job with Tahlequah Public Schools the year it started a Pre-K program.
After serving as a former vice principal at Heritage Elementary and Greenwood Elementary, Reed also became a department chair early in her career.
“I loved that aspect of my job. I love teaching, but that, to me, was really fulfilling because I have always been a team player,” said Reed. “If I had a great idea, I always wanted to share it with everyone else, and so in that role as a team leader, I was able to have weekly meetings and work with the team on sharing ideas and looking at data for the students and working together to try to help all of our students.”
Reed said she knew she wanted to go into administration to help students from a higher level.
She tries to incorporate being a team player into her job as much as possible, including dividing Greenwood Elementary staff members into four basic committees. Each group works on a variety of projects and in different areas of the school, such as culture, health and fitness, safety, and instruction.
While the committees are meant to help increase communication among all team members at Greenwood, they also instill a positive culture at the school.
Reed said to continue building the culture at Greenwood, they also participate in special occasions, such as dress-up days, and have added assemblies that focus on breathing techniques, conscious discipline, good character awards, and more.
Reed believes her role is to not only create positive and trusting relationships with students, but to also help create a daily welcoming experience for teachers.
“Our job is to make our students love learning and to love school and to want to come here, so my job is to build a culture in this school where not only my staff is happy and want to be here daily, but also the students want to be here daily,” said Reed.
