EVERYDAY HEROES: Prout brings servants heart to local CASA

Jo Prout is executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, often known as CASA, and she has served the community in this capacity for 20 years.
CASA is a local nonprofit agency that recruits, screens, and trains volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in juvenile deprived proceedings.
Prout is a citizen of Cherokee Nation, descendant of Joseph "Rich Joe" Vann, and the daughter of a father who served as an Air Force officer and a mother who taught in public schools.
As a military brat, she completed her education in six different states. She attended college at Wesleyan in Macon, Georgia.
"Both of my parents were active in the community. In my high school days, the '50s and '60s, we were living in Montgomery, Alabama, I watched the arrival of the Freedom Riders. I saw vicious dogs and hoses being used against people. My mom and sister sat crying, watching these people being brutalized," said Prout.
Following the examples of her parents, Prout decided to work in capacities where she could also serve the community.
In Florida, she taught eighth-grade American history for five years before becoming director of the YWCA of Palm Beach County, where she served for 10 years. She moved back to Oklahoma and served as the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce for nearly 10 years, and then moved to her current position as executive director of CASA.
"My folks were interested and eager to be involved in community affairs. We were all churchgoers, we had a servant mentality, and that came directly from my family. The first person I saw at the 25-year high school reunion asked, 'What are you doing?' I told her that I was working at the YWCA. She said, 'I always knew you were a servant.'"
After her parents retired from work, they returned to Northeastern Oklahoma, which was their home. Prout decided to leave Florida to take care of them, especially her mother. At the same time, she worked for the TACC.
After taking a leave, she learned about CASA and applied for the position of executive director. She was hired, and she has been serving in that capacity for 20 years because she believes in its mission.
"At the time, I didn't know about it very much. The more I learned about it, the more I was intrigued. Over time, it has proved just to be that. It has been a labor of love for 20 years," said Prout.
When she first arrived, she believed everybody would be interested in helping abused children, but she soon learned that recruiting volunteers would be very difficult.
To this day, she still struggles to find volunteers to give their time to advocate for children in court. Regardless, she is most proud that in her 20 years, she has helped CASA reach a point of financial security. She has also reached out to members of the community to teach them what CASA does.
"We've never had more than 30 volunteers. I don't know what it would take to recruit more volunteers. I think the thing that makes me proudest is that the program is still going," said Prout. "It takes a special person to do that kind of work. It's not licking stamps. It takes something to take time to work with a child that's been abused."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.