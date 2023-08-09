Amy Spears, a grants and federal programs clerk and Tahlequah Public School Outreach coordinator, has continued to provide families and students with resources, such as the district’s backpack program.
Spears has been with TPS for 15 years, and she originally started her journey at an elementary site. After noticing a Department of Human Services social worker at the school was handing out snack packs to students, Spears’ eyes were opened to needs that weren’t being met for some students. Some were suffering from food insecurity.
“I hadn’t ever realized the need that was out there. I didn’t realize we had kiddos who didn’t have roofs over their heads,” said Spears.
Spears said food insecurity in this area is a major issue, and she, along with others at the Outreach Center, have tried to mitigate the problem through the backpack program.
Spears worked in several different positions with the district until she had the chance to work for the TPS Outreach Center.
“I knew it was something that if I could have the opportunity, I would love to be able to work in that capacity. Over the years, the needs have just continually increased and the number of kids and families has continually increased,” said Spears. “I just think it’s going to increase from here.”
Offering local families and students resources has sparked a great feeling for Spears. Ever sense she was a child, she said, she has always had a heart for helping others in their time of need.
With the outreach center, Spears has not only helped others by providing food to students through the backpack program, but in other ways, too, such as finding transportation to school for a student or assisting in acquiring hygiene or clothing items.
Spears said one of the things she hopes to accomplish is to be an outlet for students and families.
“Basically, I hope they know that even [when] they do graduate, they have a place to come back to if they ever need any additional services,” said Spears.
When Spears is not at work and she has spare time, she volunteers at the Tahlequah Day Center. Working there has allowed her to continue making connections and meeting the needs of children.
“[Kids] appreciate the basic needs of having the basic needs of having new clothing, a new backpack, new shoes, and I feel like it really helps their confidence and things like that as well. I just feel like it’s a ripple effect if you can help them with their confidence,” said Spears.
While proving students their basic needs has shown Spears that it can build up a student’s confidence, it also tends to bring more positivity into the school system. Spears said she enjoys everything about her job, but her favorite aspect is building relationships with students, families, and the community.
“By building those relationships, they feel comfortable discussing hardships they are going through or barriers they are facing,” said Spears. “We discuss options to link them with resources they may need, such as clothing, shoes, food, or hygiene needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.