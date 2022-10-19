EVERYDAY HEROES: Ranch owner wins state cook-off competition

A Cherokee County man served up an award-winning steak at the inaugural Stockyards “Steak Out” Oklahoma’s Best Beef Competition on Oct. 15 at the Oklahoma National Stockyards.
Rex Jarvis, owner and operator of Oklahoma Beef Market LLC, said the contest was a way for producers to promote their home-raised beef from ranch to table.
“It is producers from across the state of Oklahoma who are producing home-raised beef to provide for producers to consumers directly,” said Jarvis. “So they're trying to promote that and instead of [consumers] going through four or five different people, and then finally making it to large processing-packing facilities.”
Jarvis said winning the contest surprised him, as 10 different teams were competing, and some were producers of high-end beef, such as Wagyu.
“I got tickled because I have never cooked other than for our family – maybe my brother's family, at the same time – but nothing like preparing for certified meat judgers,” said Jarvis.
The competition consisted of teams cooking 60 steaks weighing 8 to 10 ounces each. Participants had to use the same grill, charcoal, and lighter fluid, but were allowed to choose their seasonings. Jarvis said he did not go to great lengths when preparing the steak, but believes he won due to his cattle's genetics and the way they are handled on a day-to-day basis.
“We raise them from the start and then we finish them here, so these cattle aren't stressed,” said Jarvis. “They're handled easily. They're taken care of. I mean, it’s just kind of a prime growing place. When you buy meat from the grocery store, sometimes those cattle might have seen six to 10 different places before they ever make it to the processing place – the packing house – and I think every time you move cattle and you handle them in a rushed fashion or busy way, you stress them. When you stress them, they get sick. Then you have to treat them with antibiotics and such.”
Oklahoma Beef Market LLC participated in the contest to get its product and business some exposure from consumers, and to help buyers see where their beef comes from. This was the first year the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association has held the contest, while a national contest is held every year.
Jarvis said he hopes his win will inspire others in Cherokee County to get the courage to compete in other ways.
“We’re a fairly small ranching facility. We’re 180 acres. I run around 60 to 65 cow-calf pairs. So we’re not big by any means, but I do all the same things the big boys do every day,” said Jarvis. “ Don’t be afraid if you’re from Cherokee County to reach out there and try.”
