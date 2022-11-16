Tricia Miller, a Shady Grove resident, has given away different items from her garden to community members and some local businesses the past several years.
Miller said she has always gardened and shared vegetables with others.
“It’s the way my grandpa did things, and I just do it the way he did it. To me, it’s just being a good human,” said Miller.
While Miller shares her vegetables, she also shares plants and seeds with others in need. In the past, she has had 160 tomato plants and about 60 squash plants, as well as other plants, producing at one time.
“People offer to buy them, but I’m like, 'I can’t do that to people.' I just can’t,” said Miller. “It’s just not in my heart to profit off of somebody. I find more joy out of sharing and giving to people than I do profiting off of people.”
Miller places four to five trays a day on her porch, and individuals and families can stop and choose what they like. To help advertise what items are available, she uses her personal Facebook page.
She said offering the vegetables free helps her community, as it alleviates some of the financial burdens caused by high gasoline and grocery prices.
When the gardening season comes to a halt due to cold weather, Miller still raises plants in her greenhouse, but does not share them as much due to a decrease in production.
When winter arrives and the vegetable production slows, Miller said, she and her family create a Christmas display, often complete with over 100 inflatables, a photo booth, and interactive Christmas trees.
“We just really kind of go all out both between Christmas and my gardening,” said Miller. “I just move from one season to the next.”
She said she does this as another way to give back to the community. Instead of helping people financially, as she does with her garden, the display helps bring joy to others.
Her family began creating the displays about six years ago, and it's something Miller looks forward to, along with her gardening. She plans to continue both traditions, but will be scaling back the Christmas display this year due to medical reasons.
