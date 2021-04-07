Dr. Shawna Passman is a third-year Cherokee Nation family medicine resident physician who recently spent time at the Oklahoma State Capitol as Doctor of the Day.
Originally from Muskogee, Passman, 46, served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1992-1993, and has lived in Tahlequah off and on since 1998.
"My mom lives here. She's worked at Hastings for a long time. Family being close is what brought us to Tahlequah," she said.
At one point, Passman left to attend the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, graduating in 2018.
"I returned to do family medicine residency," said Passman. "At the time, Northeastern Health System had the program. Over the last year, the Cherokee Nation took it over. There has been robust growth in medical education in Tahlequah."
OSU's involvement in that growth has delighted Passman.
"The same facility and staff that taught us came down here. It's very nice to see medical education blossom in Tahlequah, and just to see what we can do for the youth here. When I wanted to go to medical school, I knew I had to move away," said Passman. "The process for young students to become doctors has been streamlined. Cherokee County is up and coming with 21th century equipment and training."
Along with being in the residency program 40 hours a week, Passman has been "moonlighting" nights and weekends for the past year at Cherokee Nation's Urgent Care.
"That has really been impacted. It's either been really busy or less busy, depending on people's view of the pandemic," she said. "For the most part, my duties didn't change a whole lot. The volume changed depending on the public."
COVID-19 has altered a lot of things in medicine, according to Passman. She said the number of sports injuries and well-child visits went down, and not as many people were getting normal vaccines. The number of flu cases this past winter was nominal.
"The methods we've used to combat COVID have been very effective at virtually eliminating the flu this year. I didn't see one flu A or B case," she said.
A new skill Passman picked up during the pandemic was conducting virtual meetings.
"One advantage is people overall have embraced telemedicine. They can do them with children at home, and not travel or worry about transportation. It's very helpful for some patients," she said. "From the physician's perspective, there's a lot of trust you have to put in the patients' hands. I like to examine my patients, and with telemedicine, you're looking through a camera or talking on the phone. The physical examination skills are very limited via telemed."
The opportunity to be Doctor of the Day was presented to Passman by the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association. She said those who participate provide Capitol staff members with medical care, and have opportunities to speak with representatives about medical issues. This is Passman's third year on Capitol Hill, and she has been an advocate for three years during Doctor Day on the Hill in Washington, D.C.
"It's important for doctors to get involved in politics," she said.
She said medical professionals can impact generations by taking their experiences and conversations with patients to lawmakers to help guide policies.
In June, Passman will graduate from the residency program, and she is looking for opportunities within Oklahoma. Currently, she is reading a lot to get through the program and the pandemic.
She's been married to Guy for 27 years, and the couple haven't been able to do some of their favorite activities, such as going to concerts and the movies. They have two daughters, Arielle and Paisley, a high school senior. Her eldest, her son-in-law and the three grandchildren stayed with them last summer before they moved out of the state.
"We had eight people in a house bought for three. We got really close," said Passman. "All my family is fully vaccinated, so that's looking nice for visits."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.