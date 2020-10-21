EVERYDAY HEROES: Retail worker taking extra precautions during COVID

Jon Russell has worked at a chain retail store since before the pandemic hit, and he is still adjusting to the evolving protocols.
"We didn't close for an extended time, but they did change our hours, and that messed up some schedules. It was nice not having to work as late, but the customers kept us busy because the store has essential items," said Russell, 47.
Russell moved to Cherokee County for a change of scenery when his oldest daughter started at Northeastern State University. Originally from "the middle of nowhere" Tennessee, Russell grew up knowing his family's farm, playing baseball, and working on machines. His skill at mechanics led him to working on semi trucks, and eventually driving them.
"I loved seeing this country from the roads, especially when I could stop whenever I like. But the toll on my family was too much," he said. "Stocking a retail store isn't as exciting, but I feel I'm still helping the community."
With one daughter now in college and the other living with his ex-wife, Russell is on his own. That doesn't keep him from being concerned about the coronavirus or tracking it into his apartment.
"I still take off my shoes before going inside. My laundry and water expenses have gone up because I seem to constantly be washing my hands and clothes," said Russell. "Even though I have to wear a mask all the time at work, it doesn't bother me. I know it keeps me and others safer. One of my best friends had lung problems he thought he was finished with until he got COVID."
Since he works at a retailer - which he didn't want to name - crowds have started to make him anxious. Russell said he's worried that a lot of people are getting depressed or developing mental health issues due to the pandemic. He's heard from his daughters that school is harder than ever because of online courses and on-site procedures.
"I am glad we have technology to help keep everyone connected, but it doesn't replace face-to-face instruction or family hugs," said Russell. "I just recently got to spend time with my youngest because neither of us have been willing to battle traveling during a pandemic."
While he hasn't been too many times since moving to the area, Russell enjoys hunting and fishing. He spends a lot of time tinkering on old machines, watching action movies, and learning to cook different foods.
"The thing I miss most - other than seeing my family - is going to Major League baseball games," said Russell. "Mask up and let's get this over with."
