EVERYDAY HEROES: Retired county official devotes time helping others

Ann Lamons served as the Cherokee County District Court clerk for 24 years, and since her retirement, she has devoted her life to serving others.
Lamons had little intention of running for office. As a young mother, she was working at the Cherokee County Courthouse for Charlie Knight, the clerk at the time. When he retired, her friends and colleagues begged her to run for office.
“I was scared to death, but I did, and I won. For all those years, I kept running. I retired after 24 years of being a court clerk,” said Lamons.
Her favorite part of the job was helping young people who got into trouble.
“They would come through and would have no idea what the laws were, and how we could help them with traffic tickets and tell them how to make payments, or how to get a deferred sentence, and maybe get it wiped off of their record,” she said.
She also helped answer questions for individuals who needed help with probate matters. She would help in whatever capacity was needed.
“Just being an adviser to the people of Cherokee County who needed a little bit of assistance getting through the system – I really enjoyed that,” said Lamons.
After she retired, she joined Oklahoma Home and Community Education and devoted her life to serving those in her community. As a part of OHCE, she organized and participated in numerous service projects.
“We do service for the homeless shelters, for the food pantries, for the daycare centers, and for the nursing homes. There are projects we work on continually,” she said.
In 2020, OHCE held a mask-making project when face masks were scarce.
“We did masks and passed them out for all kinds of hospitals and nursing homes. We gave a whole bunch to hospice. It was just a community service project, and I wanted to give back to the community that had given to me for so many years,” said Lamons.
Over the course of the project, OHCE members made about 1,300 masks, and Lamons was responsible for 300-400 of them.
Lamons has also gained a reputation for her desserts. She regularly contributes to different benefit auctions.
“I enjoy cooking. If there is a fundraiser for a cancer patient, or if a home burned out, I enjoy baking cinnamon rolls and pecan pies to raise money. And it seemed like my name carries with that," she said. "The cinnamon rolls raised $400. Two girls got into a bidding war. One of my pecan pies brought $400. That guy who bought my pecan pie, every time there’s a fundraiser – and I donate my pecan pie – he says, ‘You call me, I’m coming to get that pie.'"
You can help
Lamons will be making cinnamon rolls and pecan pie for the Tana Scott benefit, which will take place at the Cherokee County Community Building on Thursday, March 5 at 4 p.m., followed by the auction at 6 p.m. Money raised will pay for medical expenses relating to Scott's cancer treatment.
