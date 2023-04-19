After spending 40 years at the Cherokee County Assessor's Office, Glenda Farmer retired at the end of January 2023.
“It’s obviously something I liked or I wouldn’t have been able to have stayed as long as I did,” said Farmer. “I’ve always had good people to work with, so it’s been kind of a blessing. And this sounds kind of corny, but I decided that it was God’s will that I be here, so that’s why I’ve been here as long as I have.”
Farmer said the main part of her previous job as the first deputy, which she became in 2004, was to take care of the assessor by making sure they were where they were supposed to be and backing them up in certain situations.
“If there’s someone unhappy that comes to our office, it’s the first deputy’s responsibility to take the chewing out if there is one to be had and let the other person go sit down at their desk and not have to be chewed out,” said Farmer. “That doesn’t happen real often in the office, but every once in a while, you run into a taxpayer who thinks their taxes are way too high, so they come in pretty unhappy, and you can’t really blame them.”
When Farmer first interviewed at the Cherokee County Assessor's Office in 1983, she told the interviewer she would only work there for about a year, as she had plans of going back into teaching.
By the time Farmer's second anniversary at the office rolled around, she decided she was where she was supposed to be.
Even though Farmer retired the first of 2023, she is still volunteering at the office, and continues to enjoy working with the people of Cherokee County. Farmer said she will continue volunteering for a few more weeks and then she will be officially retired.
Farmer said she doesn’t have a definite plan yet for retirement, but she definitely wants to spend time helping other people.
That's because of the Bible’s teachings on looking out for other people and doing good in the world. The rewarding and good feeling that comes with helping others is another reason Farmer wants to continue being a benefit to others.
“In the past couple of years, I became aware that there are a lot of people in nursing homes who have no one to come and see them, no one to just go get them something that they might need, and I’ve thought about trying to figure out a way to volunteer in some way to help some people like that,” said Farmer.
