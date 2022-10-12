EVERYDAY HEROES: School resource specialist helps break down barriers

Resource Specialist Sara Jordan works with Tahlequah Public Schools students to ensure their safety and care.
Jordan said she works on a grant devoted to school climate. The main goal is to increase attendance and participation.
“My job is to sort of go out and eliminate any kind of barriers the kids would have to come into school,” said Jordan.
Some helps by facilitating resources, holding meetings with families, and weekly Care Team Meetings with the student, principal, school nurse, school resource officer and teachers, to help establish the child's care.
While she mainly deals with elementary-aged children, she focuses on their entire family dynamic. She normally gets assigned situations outside of school, such as helping families make their child’s appointments, gaining access to housing and glasses, and treating students for head lice.
Jordan believes her job is vital to students, as it encourages them to attend school and receive an education, but also to help build a better relationship between student and school.
“I also think it's important for the kids to see that the school really has their back and what we're saying in the classroom, as far as that we want them to be safe, and we love them and care about them, that we're seeing that through in all parts of their life,” said Jordan. “So we don't just mean it in the classroom. We mean it all the time.”
Jordan has been working in education for around 15 years, and believes the reason she remains in the field is commitment to the kids and knowing she can help them – even if they don’t realize it.
“Even if it feels like I’m spinning my wheels and nothing's happening, there’s always these moments where it’s all worth it, [like when] I've helped a family or I’ve helped a kiddo,” said Jordan.
Other ways Jordan has helped students is by visiting families at shelters, working with the yearly Angel Tree donations, and writing grants for rolling bags and other essentials for displaced children.
Jordan said the hardest part of her job is when she is not able to help a family. She thinks of herself as someone who wants to make students feel comfortable at school.
“Sometimes I might be the last friendly face or when they're in their lowest, darkest moment, I can be someone to just listen and someone to try to help them have hope,” said Jordan. “I don't pretend to be a hero, but sometimes just listening and being there for them and not giving up – just trying and trying and trying again – means a lot to people.”
