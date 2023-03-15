EVERYDAY HEROES: SkateHouse owner gives back through safe fun

The SkateHouse has not only been a fun staple of Tahlequah for many years, but the owner has also provided a safe space for local children.
"I feel like it's a rare thing these days," said Dusty Fore, owner of the SkateHouse. "It's becoming more rare for kids to have a place to hang out. I grew up in the '80s and '90s, when it was normal to jump on your bike and be gone all day and be home at dark. Skating was a thing I started doing when I was young. You can go back in time a little bit because we've been doing it the same way for so long."
Fore said he tries to keep the SkateHouse operations similar to how they were before he owned the rink and was just a kid working behind the counter. His journey with the SkateHouse began when Fore was 12 years old, when he was in charge of passing out skates to patrons.
When Fore went to college, he's had multiple thoughts and ideas about what he wanted to do with his life, such as becoming a broadcast journalist or a coach, or going into business.
"All of my interests came down to one," said Fore. "I get to be around kids and coach kids through hockey. Kids have always been a constant and it's a very rewarding job."
Fore said he and his family also participate in community service, including offering to coach various sports teams throughout the years, such as football, softball, and basketball.
He is also a member of the Tahlequah Sports League Board, and vice president of the Tahlequah High School Kickoff Club.
"I always say it takes a village to raise a child, and I'm very thankful and proud to be a part of ours in Tahlequah," said Fore.
Something Fore said separates his rink from others is how he has different activities and games - dodgeball, limbo, and the dead bug game - planned for skaters. Fore said part of the reason for the structured fun is to continue keeping skaters from getting hurt in an accident.
Another way Fore makes safety a top priority is evident when kids leave the SkateHouse. Fore said to ensure the children make it home safely, he won't allow them to walk by themselves or just leave without making sure a guardian is there. Fore said when parents or guardians come to pick up their children, he will stand outside with a wireless microphone and verify who is picking up the child before calling the kid by name.
Fore's reason for the SkateHouse's policy against younger patrons walking home is not that he thinks the kids may try to get into trouble, but to mitigate any potential harm.
"I was a kid from Hulbert who couldn't afford to be at the SkateHouse as much as I wanted to, and the guy who owned it put me to work passing out skates, so I feel like it's made a big difference in my life," said Fore. "There were lots of things that I could have been doing that were much worse and I could have fallen into a bad situation, so I feel like the community has been good to us, and we want to be good to the community as well."
