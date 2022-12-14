EVERYDAY HEROES: Special ed teacher helps kids outside of class

Special education teacher Allison Collins has helped Cherokee Elementary students with their accomplishments in and out of the classroom for about 10 years.
Collins mainly works as a resource room teacher, focusing on small groups and helping students who struggle with math and reading. She uses their missing skills to fill certain gaps.
"A lot of it is hands-on learning because they are not learning efficiently in the classroom with paper and pencil activities, so a lot of the time we do tactile and kinesthetic learning to help their brains connect to what they are supposed to be reading, or what math assignment they are supposed to be doing," said Collins.
The spark for teaching special education came about for Collins when she worked as a teacher's assistant in a special education classroom, as a senior in high school. She said that even though she didn't realize it at the time, she learned a lot as a teacher's assistant.
She said people sometimes act nervous around children with special needs - including herself, when she first began that class.
"It was just an eye opener for me that students with special needs are people just like we are, but you just have to figure out their individual needs and talk to them like you would any other person," said Collins.
When she is not teaching in the classroom, Collins works as head coach for TPS Special Olympics, which allows TPS students with intellectual disabilities to participate in track and field events. She has worked as the head coach for 10 years. Collins said one of the reasons she continues to participate is to see the impact the program's accomplishments have on students.
"A lot of the time, students with intellectual disabilities don't participate in the normal activities, and so this is a way to get them to be able to participate and just feel successful," said Collins.
She also takes part in fundraisers for the Special Olympics adult team, Tahlequah Outlaws, as she believes it is important to support the community's special athletes.
Seeing her students' growth and accomplishments, even if they are small, makes Collins want to go to work every day.
"I just feel like every student is different and every student's going to learn differently," said Collins. "You just have to be able to figure out what their individual needs are, whether it's social-emotional - because it seems like in the last five or 10 years we've had more and more kids with social-emotional needs, so it's important that we are able to teach the whole child and not just focus on the academics."
